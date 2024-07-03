iifl-logo-icon 1
Nazara Technologies Ltd Share Price

981
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open1,014.1
  • Day's High1,023
  • 52 Wk High1,117
  • Prev. Close1,014.1
  • Day's Low970.05
  • 52 Wk Low 591.5
  • Turnover (lac)3,345.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value212.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,508.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nazara Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1,014.1

Prev. Close

1,014.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3,345.29

Day's High

1,023

Day's Low

970.05

52 Week's High

1,117

52 Week's Low

591.5

Book Value

212.36

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,508.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nazara Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Nazara Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

3 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

This company said that the acquisition includes a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centres Private Ltd for ₹43.7 Crore.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

27 Sep 2024|02:42 PM

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

19 Sep 2024|12:25 PM

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.99%

Non-Promoter- 24.32%

Institutions: 24.31%

Non-Institutions: 66.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nazara Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.62

26.47

13

12.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,572.43

889.4

885.7

457.7

Net Worth

1,603.05

915.87

898.7

469.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

32.93

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-17.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-0.84

Depreciation

-5.44

Tax paid

1.66

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,138.28

1,091.02

621.7

454.2

247.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,138.28

1,091.02

621.7

454.2

247.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

79.63

49.48

24.1

14.3

15.46

Nazara Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nazara Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikash Mittersain

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Nitish Mittersain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kuldeep Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sasha Mirchandani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shobha Jagtiani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Probir Roy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Agarwal

Additional Director

Arun Vijaykumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arun Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nazara Technologies Ltd

Summary

Nazara Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nazara.Com Private Limited on December 8, 1999. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Nazara Technologies Private Limited on July 4, 2003. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nazara Technologies Limited on December 13, 2017.The Company is one of the leading mobile games company headquartered in Mumbai, which is engaged in acquisition of, value addition to and distribution, of mobile games across emerging markets such as India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Latin America. The operations comprise of Subscription Business, Freemium Business and esports business.The Subscription Business is focused on mass mobile internet users in the emerging markets, comprising largely of first time mobile gamers. In light of the low propensity of gamers to pay for online content, the Company has tailored its product offerings to deliver maximum value for gamers at affordable price points. The sachet pricing strategy in Subscription Business allows gamers to access entire catalogue of over 1,000 android games, upon signing up for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. Billing for Subscription Business is channelled through telecom operators (carrier billing), which has eased the payment process for gamers and collection of revenue by the company. As part of in-house Freemium Business, the company understands local
Company FAQs

What is the Nazara Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Nazara Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹981 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd is ₹7508.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nazara Technologies Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nazara Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nazara Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nazara Technologies Ltd is ₹591.5 and ₹1117 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nazara Technologies Ltd?

Nazara Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.96%, 3 Years at -5.50%, 1 Year at 19.89%, 6 Month at 11.13%, 3 Month at 3.11% and 1 Month at -0.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nazara Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nazara Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.05 %
Institutions - 21.92 %
Public - 68.03 %

