Summary

Nazara Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nazara.Com Private Limited on December 8, 1999. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Nazara Technologies Private Limited on July 4, 2003. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nazara Technologies Limited on December 13, 2017.The Company is one of the leading mobile games company headquartered in Mumbai, which is engaged in acquisition of, value addition to and distribution, of mobile games across emerging markets such as India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Latin America. The operations comprise of Subscription Business, Freemium Business and esports business.The Subscription Business is focused on mass mobile internet users in the emerging markets, comprising largely of first time mobile gamers. In light of the low propensity of gamers to pay for online content, the Company has tailored its product offerings to deliver maximum value for gamers at affordable price points. The sachet pricing strategy in Subscription Business allows gamers to access entire catalogue of over 1,000 android games, upon signing up for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. Billing for Subscription Business is channelled through telecom operators (carrier billing), which has eased the payment process for gamers and collection of revenue by the company. As part of in-house Freemium Business, the company understands local

Read More