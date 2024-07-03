Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1,014.1
Prev. Close₹1,014.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,345.29
Day's High₹1,023
Day's Low₹970.05
52 Week's High₹1,117
52 Week's Low₹591.5
Book Value₹212.36
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,508.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.62
26.47
13
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,572.43
889.4
885.7
457.7
Net Worth
1,603.05
915.87
898.7
469.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
32.93
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-17.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-0.84
Depreciation
-5.44
Tax paid
1.66
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,138.28
1,091.02
621.7
454.2
247.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,138.28
1,091.02
621.7
454.2
247.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.63
49.48
24.1
14.3
15.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikash Mittersain
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Nitish Mittersain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kuldeep Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sasha Mirchandani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shobha Jagtiani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Probir Roy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Agarwal
Additional Director
Arun Vijaykumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arun Bhandari
Reports by Nazara Technologies Ltd
Summary
Nazara Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nazara.Com Private Limited on December 8, 1999. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Nazara Technologies Private Limited on July 4, 2003. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nazara Technologies Limited on December 13, 2017.The Company is one of the leading mobile games company headquartered in Mumbai, which is engaged in acquisition of, value addition to and distribution, of mobile games across emerging markets such as India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Latin America. The operations comprise of Subscription Business, Freemium Business and esports business.The Subscription Business is focused on mass mobile internet users in the emerging markets, comprising largely of first time mobile gamers. In light of the low propensity of gamers to pay for online content, the Company has tailored its product offerings to deliver maximum value for gamers at affordable price points. The sachet pricing strategy in Subscription Business allows gamers to access entire catalogue of over 1,000 android games, upon signing up for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. Billing for Subscription Business is channelled through telecom operators (carrier billing), which has eased the payment process for gamers and collection of revenue by the company. As part of in-house Freemium Business, the company understands local
Read More
The Nazara Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹981 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd is ₹7508.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nazara Technologies Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nazara Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nazara Technologies Ltd is ₹591.5 and ₹1117 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nazara Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.96%, 3 Years at -5.50%, 1 Year at 19.89%, 6 Month at 11.13%, 3 Month at 3.11% and 1 Month at -0.38%.
