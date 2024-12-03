|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 14, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited (Company ) at its Meeting held today has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Paper Boat Apps Private Limited with Company and their respective shareholders (the Scheme). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue and other related matters. Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 18, 2024. Nazara Technologies Limited informs the exchange about preferential issue. Nazara Technologies Limited informs about acquisition. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue and other related matters Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Nazara Technologies Limited has informs the exchange regarding Intimation about typographical error in outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation scheduled to be held on August 13 2024. Change in management (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|outcome of the board Meeting Acquisition
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2024 Acquisition (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome and results outcome of the Meeting Intimation for appointment of Senior Management Personnel. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of board meeting to be held on wednesday january 172024 for preferential issue and other matters. Outcome of the board meeting held today i.e January 17, 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held on January 17, 2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2024)
