Nazara Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

972.1
(4.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:56 PM

Nazara Technolo. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 14, 2025.
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited (Company ) at its Meeting held today has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Paper Boat Apps Private Limited with Company and their respective shareholders (the Scheme). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue and other related matters. Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 18, 2024. Nazara Technologies Limited informs the exchange about preferential issue. Nazara Technologies Limited informs about acquisition. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue and other related matters Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Nazara Technologies Limited has informs the exchange regarding Intimation about typographical error in outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation scheduled to be held on August 13 2024. Change in management (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
outcome of the board Meeting Acquisition
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2024 Acquisition (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome and results outcome of the Meeting Intimation for appointment of Senior Management Personnel. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202413 Jan 2024
Nazara Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of board meeting to be held on wednesday january 172024 for preferential issue and other matters. Outcome of the board meeting held today i.e January 17, 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held on January 17, 2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2024)

Nazara Technolo.: Related News

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

3 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

This company said that the acquisition includes a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centres Private Ltd for ₹43.7 Crore.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

27 Sep 2024|02:42 PM

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

19 Sep 2024|12:25 PM

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

12 Sep 2024|01:40 PM

Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

