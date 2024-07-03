iifl-logo-icon 1
Nazara Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

985.3
(-2.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

872.07

801.7

446.6

330.9

160.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

872.07

801.7

446.6

330.9

160.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.1

41.77

14.5

12.2

9.04

Total Income

916.17

843.47

461.1

343.1

169.47

Total Expenditure

776.04

727.85

374.1

301.1

168.16

PBIDT

140.13

115.62

87

42

1.31

Interest

5.98

1.82

0.2

0.8

0.77

PBDT

134.15

113.8

86.8

41.2

0.54

Depreciation

45.49

41.08

27.6

28

19.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.19

25.85

23.3

8.3

4.64

Deferred Tax

-16.08

-4.9

-10

-4.5

-4.17

Reported Profit After Tax

74.55

51.77

45.9

9.4

-19.76

Minority Interest After NP

9.46

15.01

19.9

2.6

1.59

Net Profit after Minority Interest

65.09

36.76

26

6.8

-21.35

Extra-ordinary Items

2.16

0.48

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

62.93

36.28

26

6.8

-21.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.52

6.06

4.24

2.34

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.33

26.47

13

11.58

11.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.06

14.42

19.48

12.69

0.81

PBDTM(%)

15.38

14.19

19.43

12.45

0.33

PATM(%)

8.54

6.45

10.27

2.84

-12.31

Nazara Technolo.: Related NEWS

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

3 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

This company said that the acquisition includes a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centres Private Ltd for ₹43.7 Crore.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

27 Sep 2024|02:42 PM

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

19 Sep 2024|12:25 PM

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

12 Sep 2024|01:40 PM

Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

