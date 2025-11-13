Nazara Tech posts net profit of ₹885 Crore in Q2 FY26

Nazara Technologies said that its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 stood at ₹885 Crore. In the previous comparable period, the business logged a net profit of ₹16 Crore. This major profit jump is driven mainly by a one-time gain from the revaluation of its stake in Nodwin Gaming after de-subsidiarisation.
At around 12.18 PM, Nazara Technologies’ stock was trading 7.58% higher at ₹276.80, against the previous close of ₹257.30 on NSE. In today’s intraday session, the counter touched a high and low of ₹281.60, and ₹261, respectively.
The company’s revenue from operations jumped 65% on a year-on-year basis to ₹526.50 Crore. This was on account of robust growth in its gaming and e-sports verticals.
EBITDA for the quarter jumped more than twice to ₹60 Crore as compared to ₹25 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Operating margins for the quarter expanded to 11.40% against 8% in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The company also said that it reclassified its investment in Nodwin Gaming as ‘Associate’ after its stake reduced below 50%, hence incurring a fair-value remeasurement gain of ₹1,098 Crore under Ind AS 110.
Nazara also recorded a full impairment of its ₹915 Crore investment in Moonshine Technologies after it ceased its business operations.
