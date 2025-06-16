Nazara Tech gains as Rekha Jhunjhunwala exits

Nazara Technologies shares gained as much as 2% to touch a new 52-week high of ₹1,354 on NSE after Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloaded the entire stake in the company. With this transaction, she has completely exited the company.

On Friday, she offloaded over 3% stake via block deals on both the BSE and NSE.

As per the data available on exchanges, Jhunjhunwala sold off 13 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of ₹1,225.19. On NSE, it sold another 14 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,225.63. The aggregate transaction value stands at ₹334 Crore. The buyer’s identity is not disclosed yet.

After successful completion of this deal, Rekha’s holding in the company has been reduced to zero, as per the bulk deal disclosures.

Earlier in June she sold 17.38 lakh shares for an estimated transaction value of ₹218 Crore. Overall, her holding has gradually decreased from over 10% in June 2022 to zero in June 2025.

Other prominent investors in Nazara Technologies include Madhusudan Kela and Nikhil Kamath. As of March 31, 2025, Madhu held 1.3% stake in the company, while co-founder Nikhil Kamath owns about 3.72% via his units – Kamath Associates and NKSquared.

At around 12.36 PM, Nazara Tech was trading 0.36% higher at ₹1,332.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,327.80 on NSE.

