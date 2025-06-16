iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Nazara Tech gains as Rekha Jhunjhunwala exits

16 Jun 2025 , 01:04 PM

Nazara Technologies shares gained as much as 2% to touch a new 52-week high of ₹1,354 on NSE after Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloaded the entire stake in the company. With this transaction, she has completely exited the company. 

On Friday, she offloaded over 3% stake via block deals on both the BSE and NSE.

As per the data available on exchanges, Jhunjhunwala sold off 13 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of ₹1,225.19. On NSE, it sold another 14 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,225.63. The aggregate transaction value stands at ₹334 Crore. The buyer’s identity is not disclosed yet.

After successful completion of this deal, Rekha’s holding in the company has been reduced to zero, as per the bulk deal disclosures.

Earlier in June she sold 17.38 lakh shares for an estimated transaction value of ₹218 Crore. Overall, her holding has gradually decreased from over 10% in June 2022 to zero in June 2025.

Other prominent investors in Nazara Technologies include Madhusudan Kela and Nikhil Kamath. As of March 31, 2025, Madhu held 1.3% stake in the company, while co-founder Nikhil Kamath owns about 3.72% via his units – Kamath Associates and NKSquared.

At around 12.36 PM, Nazara Tech was trading 0.36% higher at ₹1,332.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,327.80 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Nazara Technologies
  • Nazara Technologies Block Deal
  • Nazara Technologies News
  • Nazara Technologies Share
  • Nazara Technologies Stake Sale
  • Nazara Technologies Updates
  • Rekha Jhunjhunwala
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.