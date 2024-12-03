iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nazara Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

939.4
(-2.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:24:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nazara Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.62

26.47

13

12.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,572.43

889.4

885.7

457.7

Net Worth

1,603.05

915.87

898.7

469.9

Minority Interest

Debt

5.14

0

2.6

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

4.1

1.2

0.2

Total Liabilities

1,608.21

919.97

902.5

470.1

Fixed Assets

4.85

0.93

2.7

0.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

685.35

805.9

870.2

444.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

7.1

7.1

4.7

Networking Capital

45.06

5.39

-6

-36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.04

3.01

0.5

4.2

Debtor Days

46.54

Other Current Assets

59.63

12.53

11.1

61.4

Sundry Creditors

-7.03

-2.35

-1.9

-13.4

Creditor Days

148.5

Other Current Liabilities

-12.58

-7.8

-15.7

-88.2

Cash

872.95

100.65

28.5

56.2

Total Assets

1,608.21

919.97

902.5

470.1

Nazara Technolo. : related Articles

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

This company said that the acquisition includes a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centres Private Ltd for ₹43.7 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:42 PM

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Read More
Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|12:25 PM

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|01:40 PM

Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nazara Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.