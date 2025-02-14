iifl-logo-icon 1
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

14 Feb 2025 , 01:59 PM

Gaming and Sports business Nazara Technologies announced that the company has witnessed a steep decline of 53.60% year-on-year in its Q3 net profit at ₹13.70 Crore as compared to ₹29.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

However, the company stated that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 66.90% to ₹534.70 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹320.40 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

On an operating basis, the company’s EBITDA registered growth of 1.9% to ₹37 Crore compared to ₹36.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Company’s EBITDA margin came in at 6.9% as compared to 11.3% in the previous quarter ended December 2023. 

The company also informed the bourses that its core gaming segment revenue registered growth of 53%, backed by strategic acquisitions, and strong performance from various titles. Recently, the company has also announced acquisition of popular gaming IPs CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves. These titles shall now be operated and published by Nazara, ensuring direct revenue and profit streams to the company.

In addition to this, upcoming licensing agreement and integrations of entertainment IPs shall strengthen user engagement. To fuel its expansion plans, Nazara is raising ₹495 Crore via a preferential issue to Axana Estates LLP.

  • Nazara Technologies
  • Nazara Technologies News
  • Nazara Technologies Q3
  • Nazara Technologies Results
  • Nazara Technologies Updates
