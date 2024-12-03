|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Oct 2024
|Nazara Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding the Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024) Nazara Technologies Limited informs the Exchange regarding Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which is self explanatory. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|EGM
|17 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the board meeting held today i.e January 17, 2024. Newspaper Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Shareholder Meeting - EGM on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024) Proceedings of the EGM held today i.e Monday, February 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
