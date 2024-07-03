iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D B Corp Ltd Share Price

296.95
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open306.95
  • Day's High306.95
  • 52 Wk High403.9
  • Prev. Close305.8
  • Day's Low295
  • 52 Wk Low 235.8
  • Turnover (lac)188.3
  • P/E12.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value136.05
  • EPS25.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,291
  • Div. Yield1.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

D B Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

306.95

Prev. Close

305.8

Turnover(Lac.)

188.3

Day's High

306.95

Day's Low

295

52 Week's High

403.9

52 Week's Low

235.8

Book Value

136.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,291

P/E

12.23

EPS

25.02

Divi. Yield

1.63

D B Corp Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 25 Oct, 2024

arrow

D B Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

D B Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 18.71%

Institutions: 18.70%

Non-Institutions: 8.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

D B Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

178.11

177.98

177.06

174.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,045.48

1,773.61

1,710.1

1,652.75

Net Worth

2,223.59

1,951.59

1,887.16

1,827.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,507.7

2,223.69

2,328.47

2,257.42

yoy growth (%)

-32.19

-4.49

3.14

10.07

Raw materials

-421.65

-766.41

-730.74

-660.87

As % of sales

27.96

34.46

31.38

29.27

Employee costs

-379.36

-418.11

-436.39

-425.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

179.95

348.05

488.91

567.98

Depreciation

-114.87

-120.66

-92.23

-86.16

Tax paid

-51.81

-73.17

-164.46

-190.67

Working capital

70.28

-62.61

187.04

200.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.19

-4.49

3.14

10.07

Op profit growth

-36.7

-14.64

-12.47

19.78

EBIT growth

-45.26

-24.7

-13.86

20.27

Net profit growth

-48.58

-15.27

-14

25.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,402.09

2,129.22

1,768.54

1,507.7

2,223.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,402.09

2,129.22

1,768.54

1,507.7

2,223.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

79.98

39.03

20

27.68

12.48

View Annually Results

D B Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT D B Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Sudhir Agarwal

ED / Deputy MD / Promoter

Pawan Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Girish Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashwani Kumar B Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupriya Acharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Santosh Ramesh Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Paulomi Dhawan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Gokhale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D B Corp Ltd

Summary

D B Corp Limited was originally incorporated on October 27, 1995 with the Multi-Tech Energy Limited. On December 1, 2005, the name of the Company was changed from Multi-Tech Energy Limited to D B Corp Limited. The Company is Indias largest and a diversified media conglomerate with presence across Print, Radio and Digital. Headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Company is in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, digital platform for news and event management. The major brands in publishing business are Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarati dailies), Divya Marathi (Marathi daily) and monthly magazines such as Aha Zindagi, Bal Bhaskar, etc. Digital business includes mobile applications and websites of dainikbhaskar.com, divyabhaskar.com, dailybhaskar.com, divyamarathi. com and homeonline.com. Presently, the Companys radio station is on air in 30 cities under the brand name My FM. The frequency allotted to the Companys radio station is 94.3.As Indias largest print media company, DBCL publishes 6 newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar (46 editions), Divya Bhaskar (9 editions), Divya Marathi (6 editions), Saurashtra Samachar, DB Star and DB Post in 4 languages i.e., Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. DBCL is present across 12 states in India with a footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar. The companys other business
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the D B Corp Ltd share price today?

The D B Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of D B Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D B Corp Ltd is ₹5291.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D B Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D B Corp Ltd is 12.23 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D B Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D B Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D B Corp Ltd is ₹235.8 and ₹403.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D B Corp Ltd?

D B Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.85%, 3 Years at 48.20%, 1 Year at 14.96%, 6 Month at -9.65%, 3 Month at -7.38% and 1 Month at -5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D B Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D B Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.36 %
Institutions - 18.71 %
Public - 8.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR D B Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.