SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹306.95
Prev. Close₹305.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹188.3
Day's High₹306.95
Day's Low₹295
52 Week's High₹403.9
52 Week's Low₹235.8
Book Value₹136.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,291
P/E12.23
EPS25.02
Divi. Yield1.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
178.11
177.98
177.06
174.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,045.48
1,773.61
1,710.1
1,652.75
Net Worth
2,223.59
1,951.59
1,887.16
1,827.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,507.7
2,223.69
2,328.47
2,257.42
yoy growth (%)
-32.19
-4.49
3.14
10.07
Raw materials
-421.65
-766.41
-730.74
-660.87
As % of sales
27.96
34.46
31.38
29.27
Employee costs
-379.36
-418.11
-436.39
-425.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
179.95
348.05
488.91
567.98
Depreciation
-114.87
-120.66
-92.23
-86.16
Tax paid
-51.81
-73.17
-164.46
-190.67
Working capital
70.28
-62.61
187.04
200.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.19
-4.49
3.14
10.07
Op profit growth
-36.7
-14.64
-12.47
19.78
EBIT growth
-45.26
-24.7
-13.86
20.27
Net profit growth
-48.58
-15.27
-14
25.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,402.09
2,129.22
1,768.54
1,507.7
2,223.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,402.09
2,129.22
1,768.54
1,507.7
2,223.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.98
39.03
20
27.68
12.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Sudhir Agarwal
ED / Deputy MD / Promoter
Pawan Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Girish Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashwani Kumar B Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupriya Acharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santosh Ramesh Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Paulomi Dhawan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Gokhale
Reports by D B Corp Ltd
Summary
D B Corp Limited was originally incorporated on October 27, 1995 with the Multi-Tech Energy Limited. On December 1, 2005, the name of the Company was changed from Multi-Tech Energy Limited to D B Corp Limited. The Company is Indias largest and a diversified media conglomerate with presence across Print, Radio and Digital. Headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Company is in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, digital platform for news and event management. The major brands in publishing business are Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarati dailies), Divya Marathi (Marathi daily) and monthly magazines such as Aha Zindagi, Bal Bhaskar, etc. Digital business includes mobile applications and websites of dainikbhaskar.com, divyabhaskar.com, dailybhaskar.com, divyamarathi. com and homeonline.com. Presently, the Companys radio station is on air in 30 cities under the brand name My FM. The frequency allotted to the Companys radio station is 94.3.As Indias largest print media company, DBCL publishes 6 newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar (46 editions), Divya Bhaskar (9 editions), Divya Marathi (6 editions), Saurashtra Samachar, DB Star and DB Post in 4 languages i.e., Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. DBCL is present across 12 states in India with a footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar. The companys other business
The D B Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D B Corp Ltd is ₹5291.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D B Corp Ltd is 12.23 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D B Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D B Corp Ltd is ₹235.8 and ₹403.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D B Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.85%, 3 Years at 48.20%, 1 Year at 14.96%, 6 Month at -9.65%, 3 Month at -7.38% and 1 Month at -5.00%.
