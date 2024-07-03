Summary

D B Corp Limited was originally incorporated on October 27, 1995 with the Multi-Tech Energy Limited. On December 1, 2005, the name of the Company was changed from Multi-Tech Energy Limited to D B Corp Limited. The Company is Indias largest and a diversified media conglomerate with presence across Print, Radio and Digital. Headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Company is in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, digital platform for news and event management. The major brands in publishing business are Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarati dailies), Divya Marathi (Marathi daily) and monthly magazines such as Aha Zindagi, Bal Bhaskar, etc. Digital business includes mobile applications and websites of dainikbhaskar.com, divyabhaskar.com, dailybhaskar.com, divyamarathi. com and homeonline.com. Presently, the Companys radio station is on air in 30 cities under the brand name My FM. The frequency allotted to the Companys radio station is 94.3.As Indias largest print media company, DBCL publishes 6 newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar (46 editions), Divya Bhaskar (9 editions), Divya Marathi (6 editions), Saurashtra Samachar, DB Star and DB Post in 4 languages i.e., Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. DBCL is present across 12 states in India with a footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar. The companys other business

