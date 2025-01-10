To the Members of D. B. Corp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have jointly audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of D. B. Corp Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our joint audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of carrying value of Investment Properties (including advances for properties) Our audit procedures include the following: (Refer Notes 5, 11(b), 47(e) and 47(k) to the Standalone Financial Statements) Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls relating to assessment of appropriateness of the carrying values of investment properties and advances for properties under construction. The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company include investment properties of C 861.81 million and advance for investment properties of C 206.55 million as at March 31, 2024. Evaluated managements procedures for identification of triggers for impairment to the carrying values of investment properties and assessment of recoverability of the advances against properties. Investment properties are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment, if any. Advances for investment properties are measured at cost less impairment, if any. Evaluated the competency and capabilities of the external property valuers engaged by the Company. Management tests these assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Assessed on test-check basis, the reasonableness of the valuation of properties as per the reports of the external valuers, by comparing the rates of similar property in the vicinity area from independent property web portals and/or government notified circle rates. Property valuations are carried out by third party valuers engaged by the Company, for the selected investment properties. The value of investment properties (including properties under construction) is dependent on the valuation methodology adopted, inputs into the valuation model and factors such as prevailing market conditions, the individual nature, condition, and location of each property. Verified on test-check basis, the underlying property documents, and other records for determination of the Companys right over the properties. We determined this as a key audit matter because of the significant balance of investment properties (including the advances for properties under construction) in the Standalone Balance Sheet and inherently subjective nature of investment property valuations due to the use of assumptions in the valuation methodology. Verified, the physical existence and enquired with the management on progress of the constructions for a samples of the under-construction properties. Evaluated the Companys policy for making provisions for doubtful advances against properties and examined workings for provision made towards such advances. Checked mathematical accuracy of the Companys computations of impairment charge, wherever impairment was identified. Assessed adequacy of disclosures made in these Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not come across any material exceptions in the managements assessment of the carrying values of the investment properties (including advances against properties). Appropriateness of provision for expected credit loss against trade receivables Our audit Procedures include the following: (Refer Notes 13, 42 and 47(g) to the Standalone Financial Statements) Obtained an understanding and assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the internal processes for evaluating the recoverability of trade receivables including collection process and the allowances for trade receivables. The Company has receivables aggregating to C 6,152.70 Million as of March 31, 2024 against which the Company has recognised a provision for expected credit loss (ECL) of C 1,052.96 Million as on that date. Evaluated reasonableness of the method and appropriateness of the management assumptions and judgments used to determine provision for ECL against trade receivables. The Company assesses the provision for receivables based on ECL model as per Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments and carries the trade receivable balances at an amount which approximates their realisable value. Evaluated the simplified approach applied by the Company to identify lifetime expected credit losses. In doing so, obtained the schedule of receivables ageing, enquired into aged balances and assessed managements explanation for collectability. Also tested the managements working for provision for expected credit losses. The Company determines the ECL for each group of trade receivables using a provision matrix based on twelve month rolling historical credit loss experience by tenure and applying to the receivables held at year end. Furthermore, it includes specific reviews of customer accounts, past experience with these customers, and considers current and future economic and business conditions. On a test-check basis, verified receipts from debtors, subsequent to the financial year-end against the trade receivable balances outstanding as at March 31, 2024. The appropriateness of the provision for ECL has been determined to be a key audit matter as it is subjective due to the high degree of judgment applied by the Company in determining the provision matrix which requires evaluation of various factors such as the financial condition of the customers, historical loss rate adjusted for forward looking information, expected future cash flows and other related factors, and also considering the significance of the trade receivables balances and the related estimation uncertainty. Checked mathematical accuracy of the Companys computations of provision for loss allowance. Assessed adequacy of presentation and disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on our procedures as stated above, no material exceptions were observed in respect of managements assessment of provision for ECL against trade receivables.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standlone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on April 1, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contract including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 45(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions, except that no audit trail has been enabled at the database level for direct changes and the audit trail does not contain pre-modified values and changes made by users with certain access. Further, where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, during the course of our audit, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

15. The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of D. B. Corp Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 4 and 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the items disclosed in Note 45(xiii)(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the Standalone Financial Statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of C 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account as set out in Note 45 (ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in 9 investment properties and 6 mutual fund schemes during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or not provided any loans/advance in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to any Companies or firms during the year.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause (iii) (c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its services of Radio Broadcasting. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, income tax, professional tax, employees state insurance, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. (Also, Refer Note 37 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund).

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

(C in Million)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Demand Amount Paid under Protest Net Demand Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.27 - 1.27 Assessment Year (AY) 2009-10 Honble High Court of Ahmedabad 11.40 - 11.40 AY 2010-11 0.58 0.12 0.46 AY 2017-18 Commissioner 42.24 35.33 6.92 AY 2018-19 of Income Tax (Appeal) 209.81 19.53 190.41 AY 2019-20 50.04 10.01 40.03 AY 2021-22 150.95 - 150.95 AY 2022-23 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Labour and Provident Fund 30.73 15.37 15.36 April 2011 to October 2017 High Court of Judicature of Bombay, Bench at Aurangabad

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone

Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate Company or Joint Ventures during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate Company or Joint Ventures during the year.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause. As explained by the management, there were certain complaints in respect of which investigations are ongoing as on the date of our report and our consideration of the complaints having any bearing on our audit is based on the information furnished to us by the management.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the

Standalone Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 45 (xii) to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of D. B. Corp Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have jointly audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of D. B. Corp Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.