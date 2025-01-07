Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,507.7
2,223.69
2,328.47
2,257.42
yoy growth (%)
-32.19
-4.49
3.14
10.07
Raw materials
-421.65
-766.41
-730.74
-660.87
As % of sales
27.96
34.46
31.38
29.27
Employee costs
-379.36
-418.11
-436.39
-425.09
As % of sales
25.16
18.8
18.74
18.83
Other costs
-401.99
-557.75
-597.35
-527.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.66
25.08
25.65
23.34
Operating profit
304.68
481.4
563.98
644.37
OPM
20.2
21.64
24.22
28.54
Depreciation
-114.87
-120.66
-92.23
-86.16
Interest expense
-24.3
-25.1
-6.69
-7.44
Other income
14.44
12.41
23.87
17.21
Profit before tax
179.95
348.05
488.91
567.98
Taxes
-51.81
-73.17
-164.46
-190.67
Tax rate
-28.79
-21.02
-33.63
-33.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
128.13
274.88
324.45
377.3
Exceptional items
13.19
0
0
0
Net profit
141.32
274.88
324.45
377.3
yoy growth (%)
-48.58
-15.27
-14
25.66
NPM
9.37
12.36
13.93
16.71
