D B Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

292
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,507.7

2,223.69

2,328.47

2,257.42

yoy growth (%)

-32.19

-4.49

3.14

10.07

Raw materials

-421.65

-766.41

-730.74

-660.87

As % of sales

27.96

34.46

31.38

29.27

Employee costs

-379.36

-418.11

-436.39

-425.09

As % of sales

25.16

18.8

18.74

18.83

Other costs

-401.99

-557.75

-597.35

-527.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.66

25.08

25.65

23.34

Operating profit

304.68

481.4

563.98

644.37

OPM

20.2

21.64

24.22

28.54

Depreciation

-114.87

-120.66

-92.23

-86.16

Interest expense

-24.3

-25.1

-6.69

-7.44

Other income

14.44

12.41

23.87

17.21

Profit before tax

179.95

348.05

488.91

567.98

Taxes

-51.81

-73.17

-164.46

-190.67

Tax rate

-28.79

-21.02

-33.63

-33.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

128.13

274.88

324.45

377.3

Exceptional items

13.19

0

0

0

Net profit

141.32

274.88

324.45

377.3

yoy growth (%)

-48.58

-15.27

-14

25.66

NPM

9.37

12.36

13.93

16.71

