D B Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

293.3
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

D B Corp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

179.95

348.05

488.91

567.98

Depreciation

-114.87

-120.66

-92.23

-86.16

Tax paid

-51.81

-73.17

-164.46

-190.67

Working capital

70.28

-62.61

187.04

200.35

Other operating items

Operating

83.54

91.6

419.25

491.49

Capital expenditure

86.27

486.82

173.28

125.68

Free cash flow

169.81

578.42

592.53

617.17

Equity raised

3,019.83

3,289.35

2,859.04

2,327.04

Investing

-3.82

-17.44

8.66

-38.03

Financing

368.1

329.33

18.67

-9.13

Dividends paid

0

314.89

18.4

73.55

Net in cash

3,553.92

4,494.56

3,497.31

2,970.6

