D B Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
179.95
348.05
488.91
567.98
Depreciation
-114.87
-120.66
-92.23
-86.16
Tax paid
-51.81
-73.17
-164.46
-190.67
Working capital
70.28
-62.61
187.04
200.35
Other operating items
Operating
83.54
91.6
419.25
491.49
Capital expenditure
86.27
486.82
173.28
125.68
Free cash flow
169.81
578.42
592.53
617.17
Equity raised
3,019.83
3,289.35
2,859.04
2,327.04
Investing
-3.82
-17.44
8.66
-38.03
Financing
368.1
329.33
18.67
-9.13
Dividends paid
0
314.89
18.4
73.55
Net in cash
3,553.92
4,494.56
3,497.31
2,970.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.