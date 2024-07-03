D B Corp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
558.95
589.85
617.14
644.71
586.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
558.95
589.85
617.14
644.71
586.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.57
26.41
24.62
20.05
15.9
Total Income
582.52
616.26
641.75
664.77
601.94
Total Expenditure
438.3
425.4
445.04
461.67
434.37
PBIDT
144.22
190.86
196.71
203.1
167.57
Interest
6.71
5.78
6.31
6.81
5.66
PBDT
137.51
185.08
190.41
196.29
161.91
Depreciation
27.17
27.72
28.89
28.91
28.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.62
42.6
40.83
45.92
36.28
Deferred Tax
-2.85
-3.1
-1.84
-2.51
-3.57
Reported Profit After Tax
82.57
117.87
122.53
123.98
100.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.57
117.87
122.53
123.98
100.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
82.57
117.87
122.53
123.98
100.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.63
6.62
6.88
6.96
5.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
70
0
0
0
Equity
178.16
178.16
178.09
178.09
178.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.8
32.35
31.87
31.5
28.59
PBDTM(%)
24.6
31.37
30.85
30.44
27.62
PATM(%)
14.77
19.98
19.85
19.23
17.1
