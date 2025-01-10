D B Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
178.11
177.98
177.06
174.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,045.48
1,773.61
1,710.1
1,652.75
Net Worth
2,223.59
1,951.59
1,887.16
1,827.71
Minority Interest
Debt
253.39
212.53
198.94
247.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
124.88
120.92
72.54
78.71
Total Liabilities
2,601.86
2,285.04
2,158.64
2,154.05
Fixed Assets
1,059.78
1,069.31
1,152.14
1,200.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
74.36
73.76
21.67
22.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
142.22
121.25
60.8
57.98
Networking Capital
777.45
875.12
408.6
562.54
Inventories
187.15
214.3
215.13
233.48
Inventory Days
56.52
Sundry Debtors
509.97
465.79
478.95
496.9
Debtor Days
120.29
Other Current Assets
598.62
613.44
158.32
216.91
Sundry Creditors
-237.04
-213.69
-239.97
-182.85
Creditor Days
44.26
Other Current Liabilities
-281.25
-204.72
-203.83
-201.9
Cash
548.04
145.6
515.44
310.82
Total Assets
2,601.85
2,285.04
2,158.65
2,154.06
No Record Found
