|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 03/09/2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., July 16, 2024 has approved the holding of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 3 , 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Proceedings of the 28th Annual General Meeting of D.B. Corp Limited held on September 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)
