Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

D B Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 2. Proposal of declaration of second interim dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 15, 2024 Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Intimation of Record Date in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

D B Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended June 30 2024; and 2. Proposal of declaration of Interim Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 and Payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 70% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

D B Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. To consider the proposal of declaration of Third Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. May 22, 2024 has inter alia, approved the (a) Audited Financial Results (b) Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (c) Appointment of Senior Management Personnel, Mr. Upendra Kumar Gupta as President - Finance & Accounts of the Company. Attached the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board in its Meeting held on May 22, 2024 had approved third interim dividend The Board in its Meeting held on May 22, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Upendra Kumar Gupta as President - Finance & Accounts categorised as Senior Management Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024