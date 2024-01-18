iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D B Corp Ltd Dividend

265.45
(-1.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

D B Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 Oct 202425 Oct 202425 Oct 2024550Interim 2
Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 15, 2024 Second interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 50% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Intimation of Record Date in this regard.
Dividend16 Jul 202429 Jul 202429 Jul 2024770Interim
The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 and Payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 70% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less..
Dividend22 May 20243 Jun 20243 Jun 2024880Interim 3
Payment of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rupees only) per Equity Share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 80% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2023-24.

D B Corp: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR D B Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.