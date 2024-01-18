|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|5
|50
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 15, 2024 Second interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 50% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Intimation of Record Date in this regard.
|Dividend
|16 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|7
|70
|Interim
|The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 and Payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 70% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less..
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|8
|80
|Interim 3
|Payment of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rupees only) per Equity Share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 80% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2023-24.
