Dividend 15 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024 5 50 Interim 2

Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 15, 2024 Second interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 50% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Intimation of Record Date in this regard.

Dividend 16 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024 7 70 Interim

The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 and Payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value (FV) of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 70% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less..

Dividend 22 May 2024 3 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024 8 80 Interim 3