68.95
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73
  • Day's High73.03
  • 52 Wk High135.7
  • Prev. Close72.8
  • Day's Low68.61
  • 52 Wk Low 70.01
  • Turnover (lac)2,546.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value10.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,632.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

73

Prev. Close

72.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2,546.93

Day's High

73.03

Day's Low

68.61

52 Week's High

135.7

52 Week's Low

70.01

Book Value

10.02

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,632.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Nov, 2024

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

18 Sep 2024|12:52 PM

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.89%

Non-Promoter- 5.99%

Institutions: 5.99%

Non-Institutions: 37.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

523.47

523.47

523.47

523.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

923

457.69

419.33

513.69

Net Worth

1,446.47

981.16

942.8

1,037.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

167.33

118.55

111.44

66.86

yoy growth (%)

41.14

6.38

66.67

-0.65

Raw materials

-0.26

-0.94

-3.22

-1.66

As % of sales

0.15

0.79

2.88

2.48

Employee costs

-78.82

-73.89

-95.28

-55.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-90.07

-132.74

-237.75

-118.65

Depreciation

-5.3

-6.65

-7.23

-8.53

Tax paid

0

0

-0.5

-0.04

Working capital

-2.99

11.57

-54.77

-2.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.14

6.38

66.67

-0.65

Op profit growth

-115.88

-60.47

49.9

32.16

EBIT growth

-128.31

-72.51

127.81

116.91

Net profit growth

-32.14

-71.86

297.51

58.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,825.66

7,266.21

6,831.17

5,458.76

6,186.56

Excise Duty

1,528.21

1,043.22

950.98

753.65

829.41

Net Sales

9,297.45

6,222.99

5,880.19

4,705.11

5,357.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

807.63

183.31

75.94

43.84

35.03

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Adil Zainulbhai

Independent Director

Rajiv Luthra

Independent Director

Bhama Krishnamurthy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PMS Prasad

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jyoti Deshpande

Executive Director

Rahul Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RATNESH PRASAD RUKHARIYAR

Additional Director

Shuva Mandal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

Summary

Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 16th February, 1996 as SGA Finance and Management Services Private Limited. Network18 is one of Indias most diversified media and entertainment conglomerates. It has interests across television, print, Internet, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, mobile content, magazines and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, manages its primary business of broadcasting. Through its holding in Television Eighteen India Ltd (TV18), TV18 runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news (3 channels with market leadership), general news (1 each in English and Hindi) and regional news (14 channels across India, including joint venture News18-Lokmat). Marquee brands like CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNN-News18 (formerly CNN IBN) are part of this news bouquet. It also runs one of Indias largest Internet players - Web18, as well as one of Indias leading real time financial information and news terminals - Newswire18. TV18s Infotainment joint venture with A+E Networks operates factual entertainment and lifestyle channels named History TV18 and FYI TV18 respectively. Network18 has a considerable presence in the digital content space via its portals - Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18.com, CricketNext, Firstpost and News18. VOOT, an OTT (Over the Top) distribution platform, launched by Viacom18 offers. In the publishing space,
Company FAQs

What is the Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is ₹10632.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is 0 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is ₹70.01 and ₹135.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd?

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.03%, 3 Years at -7.46%, 1 Year at -18.84%, 6 Month at -17.66%, 3 Month at -9.40% and 1 Month at -8.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.89 %
Institutions - 6.00 %
Public - 37.11 %

