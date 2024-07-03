Summary

Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 16th February, 1996 as SGA Finance and Management Services Private Limited. Network18 is one of Indias most diversified media and entertainment conglomerates. It has interests across television, print, Internet, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, mobile content, magazines and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, manages its primary business of broadcasting. Through its holding in Television Eighteen India Ltd (TV18), TV18 runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news (3 channels with market leadership), general news (1 each in English and Hindi) and regional news (14 channels across India, including joint venture News18-Lokmat). Marquee brands like CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNN-News18 (formerly CNN IBN) are part of this news bouquet. It also runs one of Indias largest Internet players - Web18, as well as one of Indias leading real time financial information and news terminals - Newswire18. TV18s Infotainment joint venture with A+E Networks operates factual entertainment and lifestyle channels named History TV18 and FYI TV18 respectively. Network18 has a considerable presence in the digital content space via its portals - Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18.com, CricketNext, Firstpost and News18. VOOT, an OTT (Over the Top) distribution platform, launched by Viacom18 offers. In the publishing space,

