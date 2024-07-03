Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹73
Prev. Close₹72.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,546.93
Day's High₹73.03
Day's Low₹68.61
52 Week's High₹135.7
52 Week's Low₹70.01
Book Value₹10.02
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,632.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
523.47
523.47
523.47
523.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
923
457.69
419.33
513.69
Net Worth
1,446.47
981.16
942.8
1,037.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.33
118.55
111.44
66.86
yoy growth (%)
41.14
6.38
66.67
-0.65
Raw materials
-0.26
-0.94
-3.22
-1.66
As % of sales
0.15
0.79
2.88
2.48
Employee costs
-78.82
-73.89
-95.28
-55.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-90.07
-132.74
-237.75
-118.65
Depreciation
-5.3
-6.65
-7.23
-8.53
Tax paid
0
0
-0.5
-0.04
Working capital
-2.99
11.57
-54.77
-2.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.14
6.38
66.67
-0.65
Op profit growth
-115.88
-60.47
49.9
32.16
EBIT growth
-128.31
-72.51
127.81
116.91
Net profit growth
-32.14
-71.86
297.51
58.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,825.66
7,266.21
6,831.17
5,458.76
6,186.56
Excise Duty
1,528.21
1,043.22
950.98
753.65
829.41
Net Sales
9,297.45
6,222.99
5,880.19
4,705.11
5,357.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
807.63
183.31
75.94
43.84
35.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Adil Zainulbhai
Independent Director
Rajiv Luthra
Independent Director
Bhama Krishnamurthy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PMS Prasad
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jyoti Deshpande
Executive Director
Rahul Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RATNESH PRASAD RUKHARIYAR
Additional Director
Shuva Mandal
Reports by Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
Summary
Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 16th February, 1996 as SGA Finance and Management Services Private Limited. Network18 is one of Indias most diversified media and entertainment conglomerates. It has interests across television, print, Internet, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, mobile content, magazines and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, manages its primary business of broadcasting. Through its holding in Television Eighteen India Ltd (TV18), TV18 runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news (3 channels with market leadership), general news (1 each in English and Hindi) and regional news (14 channels across India, including joint venture News18-Lokmat). Marquee brands like CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNN-News18 (formerly CNN IBN) are part of this news bouquet. It also runs one of Indias largest Internet players - Web18, as well as one of Indias leading real time financial information and news terminals - Newswire18. TV18s Infotainment joint venture with A+E Networks operates factual entertainment and lifestyle channels named History TV18 and FYI TV18 respectively. Network18 has a considerable presence in the digital content space via its portals - Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18.com, CricketNext, Firstpost and News18. VOOT, an OTT (Over the Top) distribution platform, launched by Viacom18 offers. In the publishing space,
Read More
The Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is ₹10632.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is 0 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is ₹70.01 and ₹135.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.03%, 3 Years at -7.46%, 1 Year at -18.84%, 6 Month at -17.66%, 3 Month at -9.40% and 1 Month at -8.78%.
