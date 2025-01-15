We enclose herewith copies of the newspaper notices published today, viz. Thursday, November 27, 2024 pertaining to the information regarding 29th AGM of the Company to be held on Thursday, Decmeber 19, 2024 through VC / OAVM. This is to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Equity Shareholders of the Company was held on Thursday, Decembr 19, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC). Please find enclosed proceedings of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) We enclose herewith the combined voting results i.e. result of remote e-voting together with that of the e-voting conducted at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, December 19, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility in the prescribed format (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)