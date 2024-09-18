Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.33
118.55
111.44
66.86
yoy growth (%)
41.14
6.38
66.67
-0.65
Raw materials
-0.26
-0.94
-3.22
-1.66
As % of sales
0.15
0.79
2.88
2.48
Employee costs
-78.82
-73.89
-95.28
-55.72
As % of sales
47.1
62.32
85.49
83.33
Other costs
-83.08
-76.27
-95.3
-64.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.65
64.33
85.51
96.35
Operating profit
5.17
-32.55
-82.36
-54.94
OPM
3.08
-27.45
-73.9
-82.17
Depreciation
-5.3
-6.65
-7.23
-8.53
Interest expense
-98.63
-102.51
-127.76
-70.37
Other income
8.69
8.97
-20.4
15.19
Profit before tax
-90.07
-132.74
-237.75
-118.65
Taxes
0
0
-0.5
-0.04
Tax rate
0
0
0.21
0.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-90.07
-132.74
-238.25
-118.69
Exceptional items
0
0
-233.56
0
Net profit
-90.07
-132.74
-471.81
-118.69
yoy growth (%)
-32.14
-71.86
297.51
58.06
NPM
-53.82
-111.96
-423.37
-177.52
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
