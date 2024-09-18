iifl-logo-icon 1
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.99
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

167.33

118.55

111.44

66.86

yoy growth (%)

41.14

6.38

66.67

-0.65

Raw materials

-0.26

-0.94

-3.22

-1.66

As % of sales

0.15

0.79

2.88

2.48

Employee costs

-78.82

-73.89

-95.28

-55.72

As % of sales

47.1

62.32

85.49

83.33

Other costs

-83.08

-76.27

-95.3

-64.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.65

64.33

85.51

96.35

Operating profit

5.17

-32.55

-82.36

-54.94

OPM

3.08

-27.45

-73.9

-82.17

Depreciation

-5.3

-6.65

-7.23

-8.53

Interest expense

-98.63

-102.51

-127.76

-70.37

Other income

8.69

8.97

-20.4

15.19

Profit before tax

-90.07

-132.74

-237.75

-118.65

Taxes

0

0

-0.5

-0.04

Tax rate

0

0

0.21

0.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-90.07

-132.74

-238.25

-118.69

Exceptional items

0

0

-233.56

0

Net profit

-90.07

-132.74

-471.81

-118.69

yoy growth (%)

-32.14

-71.86

297.51

58.06

NPM

-53.82

-111.96

-423.37

-177.52

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

