Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
56.43
|0
|8,743.14
|3,431.94
|0
|476.41
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
272.45
|10.71
|4,720.83
|117.88
|1.89
|641.75
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
79.84
|7.08
|1,724.47
|47.37
|6.31
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
210.96
|11.72
|1,213.36
|8.35
|4.18
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,560.5
|5.45
|1,188.57
|38.09
|0.32
|69.95
|1,778.92
EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.Read More
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
