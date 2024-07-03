iifl-logo-icon 1
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

68.99
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,117.68

3,650.05

2,807.6

2,064.36

2,163.57

Excise Duty

292.5

509.13

388.32

290.63

298.07

Net Sales

1,825.18

3,140.92

2,419.28

1,773.73

1,865.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

270.14

174.41

176.32

186.91

223.56

Total Income

2,095.32

3,315.33

2,595.6

1,960.64

2,089.06

Total Expenditure

2,004.56

3,289.35

2,609

1,945.44

2,083.82

PBIDT

90.76

25.98

-13.4

15.2

5.24

Interest

170.01

150.37

114.08

73.86

66.16

PBDT

-79.25

-124.39

-127.48

-58.66

-60.92

Depreciation

68.56

69.74

69.37

43.23

56.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.5

1.23

-1.17

0.42

1.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

11.24

5.56

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-152.31

-195.36

-206.92

-107.87

-119.18

Minority Interest After NP

-56.47

-69.96

-110.97

-49.79

-36.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-95.84

-125.4

-95.95

-58.08

-83.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-95.84

-125.4

-95.95

-58.08

-83.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.63

-0.99

-0.93

-0.61

-0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

517.68

517.68

517.68

517.68

517.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.97

0.82

-0.55

0.85

0.28

PBDTM(%)

-4.34

-3.96

-5.26

-3.3

-3.26

PATM(%)

-8.34

-6.21

-8.55

-6.08

-6.38

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

18 Sep 2024|12:52 PM

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

Read More

