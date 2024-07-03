Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,117.68
3,650.05
2,807.6
2,064.36
2,163.57
Excise Duty
292.5
509.13
388.32
290.63
298.07
Net Sales
1,825.18
3,140.92
2,419.28
1,773.73
1,865.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
270.14
174.41
176.32
186.91
223.56
Total Income
2,095.32
3,315.33
2,595.6
1,960.64
2,089.06
Total Expenditure
2,004.56
3,289.35
2,609
1,945.44
2,083.82
PBIDT
90.76
25.98
-13.4
15.2
5.24
Interest
170.01
150.37
114.08
73.86
66.16
PBDT
-79.25
-124.39
-127.48
-58.66
-60.92
Depreciation
68.56
69.74
69.37
43.23
56.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.5
1.23
-1.17
0.42
1.47
Deferred Tax
0
0
11.24
5.56
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-152.31
-195.36
-206.92
-107.87
-119.18
Minority Interest After NP
-56.47
-69.96
-110.97
-49.79
-36.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-95.84
-125.4
-95.95
-58.08
-83.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-95.84
-125.4
-95.95
-58.08
-83.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.63
-0.99
-0.93
-0.61
-0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
517.68
517.68
517.68
517.68
517.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.97
0.82
-0.55
0.85
0.28
PBDTM(%)
-4.34
-3.96
-5.26
-3.3
-3.26
PATM(%)
-8.34
-6.21
-8.55
-6.08
-6.38
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
