Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-90.07
-132.74
-237.75
-118.65
Depreciation
-5.3
-6.65
-7.23
-8.53
Tax paid
0
0
-0.5
-0.04
Working capital
-2.99
11.57
-54.77
-2.87
Other operating items
Operating
-98.36
-127.82
-300.25
-130.09
Capital expenditure
-1.66
2.97
227.45
11.17
Free cash flow
-100.03
-124.84
-72.8
-118.92
Equity raised
1,023.09
1,297.58
3,138.95
4,269.22
Investing
-4.3
-13.15
-371.26
371.7
Financing
4,762.56
4,558.03
3,361.98
1,471.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,681.32
5,717.62
6,056.87
5,993.64
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
