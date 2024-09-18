iifl-logo-icon 1
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.95
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:21 PM

Netwrk.18 Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-90.07

-132.74

-237.75

-118.65

Depreciation

-5.3

-6.65

-7.23

-8.53

Tax paid

0

0

-0.5

-0.04

Working capital

-2.99

11.57

-54.77

-2.87

Other operating items

Operating

-98.36

-127.82

-300.25

-130.09

Capital expenditure

-1.66

2.97

227.45

11.17

Free cash flow

-100.03

-124.84

-72.8

-118.92

Equity raised

1,023.09

1,297.58

3,138.95

4,269.22

Investing

-4.3

-13.15

-371.26

371.7

Financing

4,762.56

4,558.03

3,361.98

1,471.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,681.32

5,717.62

6,056.87

5,993.64

Netwrk.18 Media : related Articles

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

18 Sep 2024|12:52 PM

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

