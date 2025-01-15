Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.17
191.3
23.33
-2.37
Op profit growth
28.73
-1,551.49
-69.12
-365.33
EBIT growth
45.15
-3,026.54
-90.98
-200.84
Net profit growth
-113.64
53.09
-33.79
-1,018.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.91
11.53
-2.31
-9.25
EBIT margin
14.72
8.9
-0.88
-12.13
Net profit margin
0.68
-4.41
-8.4
-15.65
RoCE
10.34
7.66
-0.33
-4.09
RoNW
1.51
-7.17
-3.19
-3.69
RoA
0.12
-0.95
-0.78
-1.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.28
0.54
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.1
-3.97
-2.34
-3.02
Book value per share
5.27
4.98
10.94
12.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.9
34.07
0
0
P/CEPS
-32.95
-4.63
-25.36
-11.71
P/B
6.9
3.69
5.44
2.86
EV/EBIDTA
7.19
7.78
113.88
-49.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
6.49
-36.05
55.02
3.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.45
96.36
159.03
82.57
Inventory days
152.14
115.15
133.58
1.55
Creditor days
-136.22
-116.47
-184.61
-84.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.4
-2.02
0.16
2.25
Net debt / equity
4.06
6.09
1.77
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
2.79
5.09
-47.16
-9.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.01
-0.06
-0.3
-0.17
Employee costs
-20.28
-19.26
-31
-33.04
Other costs
-62.78
-69.13
-70.99
-76.03
EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.Read More
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.