Network18 reports 2% y-o-y growth in News Business

Network18 Media reported a 2% y-o-y jump in new business operating revenue at ₹478 Crore for the quarter ending December 2024. The company reported business operating revenue of ₹469 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter, stated the company in a regulatory filing.

The operating EBITDA margin of the company stood at 2% in the quarter under review as against 5% in the previous corresponding period.

Network 18’s news business revenue witnessed marginal growth as the advertising environment continued to be lukewarm. Despite the festive season, consumer demand did not experience any meaningful pickup, leading to brands snatching advertise expenditure.

Advertising volumes in the TV news industry witnessed a slight increase on a sequential basis but dropped by 11%, stressing revenue growth. However, the digital segment continued to witness growth in advertising revenue.

The company’s operating expenses jump nearly 4% y-o-y during the quarter under consideration, leading to a decrease in EBITDA.

Despite this, EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.

Network18’s TV news network maintained its dominance in major genres, increasing its viewership share by more than 100 basis points. Since March 2022, the network’s share has climbed by about 50%.

