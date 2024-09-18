iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

63.45
(0.75%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

523.47

523.47

523.47

523.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

923

457.69

419.33

513.69

Net Worth

1,446.47

981.16

942.8

1,037.16

Minority Interest

Debt

2,716.65

2,610.35

2,422.75

2,339.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

48.18

Total Liabilities

4,163.12

3,591.51

3,365.55

3,425.15

Fixed Assets

1,756.38

300.29

299.59

304.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,091.22

3,262.61

3,254.7

3,259

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

48.18

Networking Capital

299.21

28.23

-190.59

-188.47

Inventories

0

0

0.1

0.36

Inventory Days

0.21

1.1

Sundry Debtors

570.9

41.32

32.84

33.07

Debtor Days

71.63

101.81

Other Current Assets

327.75

79.76

80.6

82.14

Sundry Creditors

-331.51

-26.13

-14.47

-20.9

Creditor Days

31.56

64.34

Other Current Liabilities

-267.93

-66.72

-289.66

-283.14

Cash

16.31

0.38

1.85

1.65

Total Assets

4,163.12

3,591.51

3,365.55

3,425.15

Netwrk.18 Media : related Articles

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:52 PM

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.