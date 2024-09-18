Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
523.47
523.47
523.47
523.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
923
457.69
419.33
513.69
Net Worth
1,446.47
981.16
942.8
1,037.16
Minority Interest
Debt
2,716.65
2,610.35
2,422.75
2,339.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
48.18
Total Liabilities
4,163.12
3,591.51
3,365.55
3,425.15
Fixed Assets
1,756.38
300.29
299.59
304.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,091.22
3,262.61
3,254.7
3,259
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
48.18
Networking Capital
299.21
28.23
-190.59
-188.47
Inventories
0
0
0.1
0.36
Inventory Days
0.21
1.1
Sundry Debtors
570.9
41.32
32.84
33.07
Debtor Days
71.63
101.81
Other Current Assets
327.75
79.76
80.6
82.14
Sundry Creditors
-331.51
-26.13
-14.47
-20.9
Creditor Days
31.56
64.34
Other Current Liabilities
-267.93
-66.72
-289.66
-283.14
Cash
16.31
0.38
1.85
1.65
Total Assets
4,163.12
3,591.51
3,365.55
3,425.15
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
