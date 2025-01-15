|Purpose
|NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. As informed through our communication dated December 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 1 2025 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results become generally available information on January 14 2025. Intergrated Filing (Financial) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.01.2025)
|NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on October 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the Results are made public on October 12 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 12, 2024, has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; b) Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Results. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 1:35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024)
|NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company, the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1, 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 16, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
|NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on April 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on April 18 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Resutls for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.Read More
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
