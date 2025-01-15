This is to inform that by an order dated June 5, 2024, the Mumbai Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal has directed meetings to be held of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. Summary of proceedings of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench and held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Scrutinizers Report on e-voting i.e. remote e-voting and e-voting at the meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) The Company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers Report alongwith the Voting Results of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)