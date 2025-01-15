|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|This is to inform that by an order dated June 5, 2024, the Mumbai Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal has directed meetings to be held of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. Summary of proceedings of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench and held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Scrutinizers Report on e-voting i.e. remote e-voting and e-voting at the meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) The Company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers Report alongwith the Voting Results of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.Read More
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.