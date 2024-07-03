SectorEntertainment
Open₹1,309
Prev. Close₹1,302.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,245.23
Day's High₹1,312.45
Day's Low₹1,243.05
52 Week's High₹1,748
52 Week's Low₹1,204.2
Book Value₹728.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,281.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.1
98.7
61.49
60.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,242.8
7,252.2
1,326.99
1,779.66
Net Worth
7,340.9
7,350.9
1,388.48
1,840.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,213.31
225.72
2,246.12
2,002.01
yoy growth (%)
437.52
-89.95
12.19
16.36
Raw materials
-98.57
-18.33
-154.68
-132.19
As % of sales
8.12
8.12
6.88
6.6
Employee costs
-256.02
-207.42
-241.98
-205.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-671.47
-913.75
190.57
152.09
Depreciation
-594.42
-563.49
-141.19
-122.39
Tax paid
193.12
190.25
-68.56
-54.22
Working capital
-322.91
612.44
-8.68
-261.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
437.52
-89.95
12.19
16.36
Op profit growth
-132.21
-185.46
31.02
7.45
EBIT growth
-57.75
-253.43
18.03
-1.88
Net profit growth
-33.88
-695.86
30.67
-0.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,107.1
3,750.6
1,329.4
280.01
3,414.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,107.1
3,750.6
1,329.4
280.01
3,414.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
156.6
79.1
326.13
469.34
37.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pavan Jain
Managing Director
Ajay Bijli
Executive Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAMNATH RENUKA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallavi Shroff
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishesh Chander Chandiok
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepa Misra Harris
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dinesh Hashmukhrai Kanabar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shishir Baijal
Additional Director
Vishal Mahadevia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Murlee Manohar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PVR Inox Ltd
Summary
PVR Limited (PVR) is Indias largest multiplex player in India operating 1680 screens across 361 properties. The Company offers a diversified and premium cinema viewing experience through its formats, including PVR Directors Cut, ICE, PVR LUXE, PVR IMAX, PVR P[XL], PVR Playhouse, PVR 4DX, PVR Onyx, PVR Cinemas, and pursuant to the merger with INOX Leisure ltd Insignia, Kiddles, Club, MX4D, BIGPIX and ScreenX. The Company exhibits a variety of content to cater to the various customer segments in India. Apart from box office revenues, it generates revenue from non-box office sources such as food and beverage sales, advertisement revenue, convenience fees, and income from movie production/ distribution.The company operates a film distribution and production business through their subsidiary, PVR Pictures, which acquires and distributes Indian and international films.PVR Ltd was incorporated on April 26, 1995 as Priya Village Roadshow Ltd, pursuant to a Joint Venture Agreement between Priya Exhibitors Pvt Ltd and Village Roadshow Ltd. The Company established the first Multiplex Cinema in India, PVR Anupam, in Saket, New Delhi in June 1997 and they computerized box office operations by selling computerized tickets.In January 2000, the Company commenced single-screen cinema PVR Priya at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. In April 2001, the Company opened a four-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Naraina in New Delhi and in November 2002, they opened a three-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Vikaspuri in
Read More
The PVR Inox Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1250.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVR Inox Ltd is ₹12281.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PVR Inox Ltd is 0 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVR Inox Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVR Inox Ltd is ₹1204.2 and ₹1748 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PVR Inox Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.68%, 3 Years at -0.98%, 1 Year at -24.02%, 6 Month at -10.87%, 3 Month at -20.10% and 1 Month at -18.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.