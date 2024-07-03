Summary

PVR Limited (PVR) is Indias largest multiplex player in India operating 1680 screens across 361 properties. The Company offers a diversified and premium cinema viewing experience through its formats, including PVR Directors Cut, ICE, PVR LUXE, PVR IMAX, PVR P[XL], PVR Playhouse, PVR 4DX, PVR Onyx, PVR Cinemas, and pursuant to the merger with INOX Leisure ltd Insignia, Kiddles, Club, MX4D, BIGPIX and ScreenX. The Company exhibits a variety of content to cater to the various customer segments in India. Apart from box office revenues, it generates revenue from non-box office sources such as food and beverage sales, advertisement revenue, convenience fees, and income from movie production/ distribution.The company operates a film distribution and production business through their subsidiary, PVR Pictures, which acquires and distributes Indian and international films.PVR Ltd was incorporated on April 26, 1995 as Priya Village Roadshow Ltd, pursuant to a Joint Venture Agreement between Priya Exhibitors Pvt Ltd and Village Roadshow Ltd. The Company established the first Multiplex Cinema in India, PVR Anupam, in Saket, New Delhi in June 1997 and they computerized box office operations by selling computerized tickets.In January 2000, the Company commenced single-screen cinema PVR Priya at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. In April 2001, the Company opened a four-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Naraina in New Delhi and in November 2002, they opened a three-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Vikaspuri in

