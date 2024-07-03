iifl-logo-icon 1
PVR Inox Ltd Share Price

1,250.7
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,309
  • Day's High1,312.45
  • 52 Wk High1,748
  • Prev. Close1,302.15
  • Day's Low1,243.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,204.2
  • Turnover (lac)9,245.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value728.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,281.87
  • Div. Yield0
PVR Inox Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1,309

Prev. Close

1,302.15

Turnover(Lac.)

9,245.23

Day's High

1,312.45

Day's Low

1,243.05

52 Week's High

1,748

52 Week's Low

1,204.2

Book Value

728.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,281.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PVR Inox Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

PVR Inox Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

PVR Inox Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.49%

Non-Promoter- 60.53%

Institutions: 60.53%

Non-Institutions: 11.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PVR Inox Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.1

98.7

61.49

60.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,242.8

7,252.2

1,326.99

1,779.66

Net Worth

7,340.9

7,350.9

1,388.48

1,840.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,213.31

225.72

2,246.12

2,002.01

yoy growth (%)

437.52

-89.95

12.19

16.36

Raw materials

-98.57

-18.33

-154.68

-132.19

As % of sales

8.12

8.12

6.88

6.6

Employee costs

-256.02

-207.42

-241.98

-205.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-671.47

-913.75

190.57

152.09

Depreciation

-594.42

-563.49

-141.19

-122.39

Tax paid

193.12

190.25

-68.56

-54.22

Working capital

-322.91

612.44

-8.68

-261.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

437.52

-89.95

12.19

16.36

Op profit growth

-132.21

-185.46

31.02

7.45

EBIT growth

-57.75

-253.43

18.03

-1.88

Net profit growth

-33.88

-695.86

30.67

-0.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,107.1

3,750.6

1,329.4

280.01

3,414.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,107.1

3,750.6

1,329.4

280.01

3,414.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

156.6

79.1

326.13

469.34

37.79

PVR Inox Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PVR Inox Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pavan Jain

Managing Director

Ajay Bijli

Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAMNATH RENUKA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pallavi Shroff

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishesh Chander Chandiok

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepa Misra Harris

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dinesh Hashmukhrai Kanabar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shishir Baijal

Additional Director

Vishal Mahadevia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Murlee Manohar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PVR Inox Ltd

Summary

PVR Limited (PVR) is Indias largest multiplex player in India operating 1680 screens across 361 properties. The Company offers a diversified and premium cinema viewing experience through its formats, including PVR Directors Cut, ICE, PVR LUXE, PVR IMAX, PVR P[XL], PVR Playhouse, PVR 4DX, PVR Onyx, PVR Cinemas, and pursuant to the merger with INOX Leisure ltd Insignia, Kiddles, Club, MX4D, BIGPIX and ScreenX. The Company exhibits a variety of content to cater to the various customer segments in India. Apart from box office revenues, it generates revenue from non-box office sources such as food and beverage sales, advertisement revenue, convenience fees, and income from movie production/ distribution.The company operates a film distribution and production business through their subsidiary, PVR Pictures, which acquires and distributes Indian and international films.PVR Ltd was incorporated on April 26, 1995 as Priya Village Roadshow Ltd, pursuant to a Joint Venture Agreement between Priya Exhibitors Pvt Ltd and Village Roadshow Ltd. The Company established the first Multiplex Cinema in India, PVR Anupam, in Saket, New Delhi in June 1997 and they computerized box office operations by selling computerized tickets.In January 2000, the Company commenced single-screen cinema PVR Priya at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. In April 2001, the Company opened a four-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Naraina in New Delhi and in November 2002, they opened a three-screen Multiplex Cinema, PVR Vikaspuri in
Company FAQs

What is the PVR Inox Ltd share price today?

The PVR Inox Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1250.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of PVR Inox Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVR Inox Ltd is ₹12281.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PVR Inox Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PVR Inox Ltd is 0 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PVR Inox Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVR Inox Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVR Inox Ltd is ₹1204.2 and ₹1748 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PVR Inox Ltd?

PVR Inox Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.68%, 3 Years at -0.98%, 1 Year at -24.02%, 6 Month at -10.87%, 3 Month at -20.10% and 1 Month at -18.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PVR Inox Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PVR Inox Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.49 %
Institutions - 60.54 %
Public - 11.97 %

