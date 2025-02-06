PVR Inox Q3 Profit Rises to ₹36 Crore, Revenue Up 11%

PVR Inox Ltd. registered a net profit of ₹36 crore for December 2024 quarter, whereas it had clocked ₹13 crore in the same period of last year. The other income declined 29% during the quarter while the margins remained below expectations.

Revenue up 11% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,717 crore vs Q3FY24 ₹1,546 crore. The operating profit was up 12% YoY to ₹527.5 crore compared to ₹472.3 crore QoQ last year. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 31% from 30.5% last year, showing better operational efficiency.

Despite revenue growth, PVR Inox’s stock dipped 0.51% post-earnings, trading at ₹1,126.65 on Thursday. In the National Stock Exchange, shares of PVR Inox Ltd closed at ₹1126 which is a 0.48% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 19% dip in the last one year.