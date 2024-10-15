PVR Inox Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-671.47
-913.75
190.57
152.09
Depreciation
-594.42
-563.49
-141.19
-122.39
Tax paid
193.12
190.25
-68.56
-54.22
Working capital
-322.91
612.44
-8.68
-261.65
Other operating items
Operating
-1,395.68
-674.55
-27.86
-286.17
Capital expenditure
531.79
5,004.37
278.82
664.88
Free cash flow
-863.89
4,329.82
250.96
378.71
Equity raised
3,585.73
3,526.61
1,803.59
1,633.1
Investing
33.19
12.14
-23.84
-10.8
Financing
7,667.68
4,326.86
234
158.92
Dividends paid
0
0
9.35
0.36
Net in cash
10,422.71
12,195.43
2,274.06
2,160.29
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
