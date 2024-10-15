iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVR Inox Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,250.7
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PVR Inox Ltd

PVR Inox FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-671.47

-913.75

190.57

152.09

Depreciation

-594.42

-563.49

-141.19

-122.39

Tax paid

193.12

190.25

-68.56

-54.22

Working capital

-322.91

612.44

-8.68

-261.65

Other operating items

Operating

-1,395.68

-674.55

-27.86

-286.17

Capital expenditure

531.79

5,004.37

278.82

664.88

Free cash flow

-863.89

4,329.82

250.96

378.71

Equity raised

3,585.73

3,526.61

1,803.59

1,633.1

Investing

33.19

12.14

-23.84

-10.8

Financing

7,667.68

4,326.86

234

158.92

Dividends paid

0

0

9.35

0.36

Net in cash

10,422.71

12,195.43

2,274.06

2,160.29

PVR Inox : related Articles

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PVR Inox Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.