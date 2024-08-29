iifl-logo-icon 1
PVR Inox Ltd Option Chain

1,135.5
(-2.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,120₹0.60%8140%
4070%₹3250%1,200₹0.050%54,1310%
8140%₹272.850%1,240₹0.10%9,7680%
--1,260₹0.050%4,4770%
4070%₹2350%1,280₹0.1-33.33%4,0700%
2,8490%₹207.90%1,300₹0.05-66.66%1,00,529-7.49%
2,0350%₹2150%1,320₹0.05-75%18,315-15.09%
4,8840%₹1960%1,340₹0.05-80%37,851-6.06%
2,8490%₹1790%1,360₹0.05-50%36,630-8.16%
4,4770%₹155.90%1,380₹0.05-50%18,722-25.80%
26,048-20%₹110-11.75%1,400₹0.1550%78,144-20%
15,059-2.63%₹87.55-24%1,420₹0.05-85.71%50,061-18%
21,5710%₹66-28.33%1,440₹0.05-87.5%1,52,625-20.55%
21,571-17.18%₹47.8-18.63%1,460₹0.05-85.71%82,214-13.67%
23,199-38.04%₹26-34.67%1,480₹0.05-90.9%52,096-32.63%
74,888-44.91%₹8-63.88%1,500₹0.05-96.55%65,934-39.77%
50,468-15.06%₹0.05-99.31%1,520₹1044.92%19,536-34.24%
1,13,146-25.46%₹0.2-94.59%1,540₹32.3541.88%24,827-37.11%
81,807-46.82%₹0.05-97.43%1,560₹42.36.95%25,234-11.42%
48,026-50.83%₹0.05-95%1,580₹57.95-3.65%4,0700%
1,82,743-27.92%₹0.05-91.66%1,600₹101.2524.3%17,501-10.41%
45,584-13.84%₹0.05-85.71%1,620₹90.10%4070%
53,724-4.34%₹0.05-66.66%1,640₹116.1520.86%8140%
21,164-16.12%₹0.2100%1,660₹151.75-1.9%814-50%
24,013-21.33%₹0.05-80%1,680₹128.80%8140%
1,33,903-26.88%₹0.05-66.66%1,700₹18521.71%1,2210%
83,4350%₹0.050%1,720--
5000%₹490%1,940--

PVR Inox: Related NEWS

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

