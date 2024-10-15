Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,213.31
225.72
2,246.12
2,002.01
yoy growth (%)
437.52
-89.95
12.19
16.36
Raw materials
-98.57
-18.33
-154.68
-132.19
As % of sales
8.12
8.12
6.88
6.6
Employee costs
-256.02
-207.42
-241.98
-205.22
As % of sales
21.1
91.89
10.77
10.25
Other costs
-752.57
-329.51
-1,463.88
-1,370.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.02
145.98
65.17
68.44
Operating profit
106.15
-329.54
385.58
294.27
OPM
8.74
-145.99
17.16
14.69
Depreciation
-594.42
-563.49
-141.19
-122.39
Interest expense
-493.94
-493.47
-83.35
-79.97
Other income
310.74
472.75
29.53
60.18
Profit before tax
-671.47
-913.75
190.57
152.09
Taxes
193.12
190.25
-68.56
-54.22
Tax rate
-28.76
-20.82
-35.97
-35.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-478.35
-723.5
122.01
97.87
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.59
-4.95
Net profit
-478.35
-723.5
121.42
92.92
yoy growth (%)
-33.88
-695.86
30.67
-0.63
NPM
-39.42
-320.52
5.4
4.64
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
