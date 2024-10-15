iifl-logo-icon 1
PVR Inox Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,222.7
(-2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,213.31

225.72

2,246.12

2,002.01

yoy growth (%)

437.52

-89.95

12.19

16.36

Raw materials

-98.57

-18.33

-154.68

-132.19

As % of sales

8.12

8.12

6.88

6.6

Employee costs

-256.02

-207.42

-241.98

-205.22

As % of sales

21.1

91.89

10.77

10.25

Other costs

-752.57

-329.51

-1,463.88

-1,370.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.02

145.98

65.17

68.44

Operating profit

106.15

-329.54

385.58

294.27

OPM

8.74

-145.99

17.16

14.69

Depreciation

-594.42

-563.49

-141.19

-122.39

Interest expense

-493.94

-493.47

-83.35

-79.97

Other income

310.74

472.75

29.53

60.18

Profit before tax

-671.47

-913.75

190.57

152.09

Taxes

193.12

190.25

-68.56

-54.22

Tax rate

-28.76

-20.82

-35.97

-35.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-478.35

-723.5

122.01

97.87

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.59

-4.95

Net profit

-478.35

-723.5

121.42

92.92

yoy growth (%)

-33.88

-695.86

30.67

-0.63

NPM

-39.42

-320.52

5.4

4.64

PVR Inox : related Articles

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

