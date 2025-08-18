PVR INOX Opens 8-Screen Multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall Bengaluru

PVR INOX Ltd., India’s largest film exhibition company, has launched a new 8-screen multiplex at the recently opened Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru. Developed under the company’s Capex by PVR INOX model, the fully owned and operated property is designed to go beyond traditional cinema, blending architecture, technology and hospitality to create what the company calls an “experience beyond just cinema.”

With a seating capacity of 1,222, the multiplex features advanced projection systems, premium large formats, India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant, and a host of design innovations aimed at redefining movie-going for Bengaluru’s urban audience.

A design-led experience

The cinema’s design incorporates biophilic elements, muted green accents, vertical gardens and wooden finishes to echo Bengaluru’s affinity for greenery. The concession lobby follows a café-style layout, encouraging dwell time, while AI-enabled occupancy tracking systems help manage guest flow and operational efficiency.

Inside, each auditorium carries a distinct identity. Projection is powered by a mix of 2K Xenon and 4K Laser systems, with the soon-to-be-commissioned Samsung ONYX LED cinema screen promising next-level brightness and contrast. The Big Pix auditorium, equipped with RealD 3D and large-format 4K Laser projection, caters to audiences seeking an immersive visual scale. Complementing this are audio formats such as Dolby ATMOS, Dolby 7.1 and DTS:X, alongside specialised sound systems designed for LED screens.

Distinctive offerings

Among the highlights is India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant, featuring a live kitchen with gourmet meals delivered directly to seats. The multiplex also houses Kiddles 2.0, an upgraded kids’ auditorium with playful interiors and family-friendly seating, and Club Sapphire, a premium auditorium offering plush recliners and bespoke service.

Beyond cinema, the venue includes VR/AR gaming stations, asymmetrical light installations, acoustic wall panelling and in-seat dining lounge concepts designed to extend entertainment beyond the screen.

Leadership vision

“Our vision has always been to make cinema-going an experience that resonates far beyond the film itself,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd. “With Mahindra Millennium Mall, we’ve created a space that reflects Bengaluru’s spirit while setting new benchmarks for design, technology and hospitality.”

Echoing this, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd., added: “This cinema is a culmination of our most distinctive concepts from India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant and Kiddles 2.0 to Club Sapphire and immersive gaming zones. It reflects our wider strategy of creating destination cinemas in high-growth urban centres.”

Strengthening southern presence

With the new launch, PVR INOX continues to expand its footprint in South India. The Mahindra Millennium Mall multiplex underscores the company’s strategy of building self-owned, high-performance cinemas that integrate environment, engagement and technology positioning theatres as cultural hubs rather than just screening venues.

