iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVR Inox Ltd Futures Share Price

1,077.95
(-5.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Here's the list of PVR Inox's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the PVR Inox's futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PVR Inox Ltd

  • Open1,133
  • Day's High1,140.65
  • Spot1,077.95
  • Prev. Close1,136.35
  • Day's Low1,077.05
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot407
  • OI(Chg %)-17,094 (-0.4%)
  • Roll Over%8.82
  • Roll Cost0.44
  • Traded Vol.11,33,902 (8.48%)

PVR Inox: Related NEWS

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PVR Inox Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.