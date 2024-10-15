PVR Inox Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.1
98.7
61.49
60.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,242.8
7,252.2
1,326.99
1,779.66
Net Worth
7,340.9
7,350.9
1,388.48
1,840.42
Minority Interest
Debt
8,276.5
8,025.9
5,167.43
4,963.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,655.9
1,631
296.71
273.04
Total Liabilities
17,273.3
17,007.8
6,852.62
7,077.39
Fixed Assets
14,659
14,387.8
5,396.86
5,589.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
224.5
147.6
96.38
63.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,139.9
2,102.6
887.63
668.71
Networking Capital
-103.39
32.49
-94.91
34.69
Inventories
64.2
59.7
31.42
23.25
Inventory Days
9.45
37.59
Sundry Debtors
207.7
158
70.99
19.85
Debtor Days
21.35
32.09
Other Current Assets
793.7
864.7
544.29
637.91
Sundry Creditors
-762.2
-704.4
-333.11
-234.56
Creditor Days
100.2
379.29
Other Current Liabilities
-406.8
-345.5
-408.51
-411.75
Cash
353.3
337.3
566.67
721.53
Total Assets
17,273.3
17,007.8
6,852.62
7,077.39
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
