PVR Inox Ltd Balance Sheet

1,118
(-1.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:14:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.1

98.7

61.49

60.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,242.8

7,252.2

1,326.99

1,779.66

Net Worth

7,340.9

7,350.9

1,388.48

1,840.42

Minority Interest

Debt

8,276.5

8,025.9

5,167.43

4,963.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1,655.9

1,631

296.71

273.04

Total Liabilities

17,273.3

17,007.8

6,852.62

7,077.39

Fixed Assets

14,659

14,387.8

5,396.86

5,589.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

224.5

147.6

96.38

63.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2,139.9

2,102.6

887.63

668.71

Networking Capital

-103.39

32.49

-94.91

34.69

Inventories

64.2

59.7

31.42

23.25

Inventory Days

9.45

37.59

Sundry Debtors

207.7

158

70.99

19.85

Debtor Days

21.35

32.09

Other Current Assets

793.7

864.7

544.29

637.91

Sundry Creditors

-762.2

-704.4

-333.11

-234.56

Creditor Days

100.2

379.29

Other Current Liabilities

-406.8

-345.5

-408.51

-411.75

Cash

353.3

337.3

566.67

721.53

Total Assets

17,273.3

17,007.8

6,852.62

7,077.39

QUICKLINKS FOR PVR Inox Ltd

