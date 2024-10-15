Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
375.34
-91.79
46.28
10.12
Op profit growth
-131.56
-131.11
167.91
28.12
EBIT growth
-58.55
-177
104.62
17.68
Net profit growth
-34.7
-2,839.15
-78.1
30.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.94
-119.61
31.53
17.21
EBIT margin
-13.71
-157.28
16.75
11.97
Net profit margin
-36.68
-267.05
0.79
5.34
RoCE
-2.61
-6.37
13.16
14.48
RoNW
-7.61
-11.28
0.53
3.05
RoA
-1.74
-2.7
0.15
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-80.08
-123.14
5.23
26.53
Dividend per share
0
0
4
2
Cash EPS
-180.77
-217.66
-100.32
-6.2
Book value per share
224.66
301.73
288.26
230.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
-23.98
-9.93
222.12
44.98
P/CEPS
-10.62
-5.62
-11.57
-192.41
P/B
8.55
4.05
4.02
5.18
EV/EBIDTA
37.82
87.11
9.71
14.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
75.23
7.49
Tax payout
-28.23
-20.31
-69.61
-35.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.41
143.25
18.42
20.14
Inventory days
8.11
36.25
2.69
3.03
Creditor days
-88.38
-187.3
-49.34
-52.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.36
0.88
-1.18
-3.33
Net debt / equity
3.36
2.32
3.2
0.74
Net debt / op. profit
43.67
-12.75
4.4
1.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.37
-9.19
-7.72
-6.81
Employee costs
-20.22
-77.52
-11.53
-10.88
Other costs
-63.45
-132.88
-49.21
-65.08
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
