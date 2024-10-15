iifl-logo-icon 1
PVR Inox Ltd Key Ratios

1,094.9
(-0.66%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

375.34

-91.79

46.28

10.12

Op profit growth

-131.56

-131.11

167.91

28.12

EBIT growth

-58.55

-177

104.62

17.68

Net profit growth

-34.7

-2,839.15

-78.1

30.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.94

-119.61

31.53

17.21

EBIT margin

-13.71

-157.28

16.75

11.97

Net profit margin

-36.68

-267.05

0.79

5.34

RoCE

-2.61

-6.37

13.16

14.48

RoNW

-7.61

-11.28

0.53

3.05

RoA

-1.74

-2.7

0.15

1.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-80.08

-123.14

5.23

26.53

Dividend per share

0

0

4

2

Cash EPS

-180.77

-217.66

-100.32

-6.2

Book value per share

224.66

301.73

288.26

230.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

-23.98

-9.93

222.12

44.98

P/CEPS

-10.62

-5.62

-11.57

-192.41

P/B

8.55

4.05

4.02

5.18

EV/EBIDTA

37.82

87.11

9.71

14.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

75.23

7.49

Tax payout

-28.23

-20.31

-69.61

-35.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.41

143.25

18.42

20.14

Inventory days

8.11

36.25

2.69

3.03

Creditor days

-88.38

-187.3

-49.34

-52.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.36

0.88

-1.18

-3.33

Net debt / equity

3.36

2.32

3.2

0.74

Net debt / op. profit

43.67

-12.75

4.4

1.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.37

-9.19

-7.72

-6.81

Employee costs

-20.22

-77.52

-11.53

-10.88

Other costs

-63.45

-132.88

-49.21

-65.08

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

15 Oct 2024

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

