|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
27.49%
27.83%
27.83%
27.83%
27.84%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
60.53%
56.85%
57.01%
61.05%
60.45%
Non-Institutions
11.97%
15.3%
15.14%
11.1%
11.7%
Total Non-Promoter
72.5%
72.16%
72.16%
72.16%
72.15%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.Read More
