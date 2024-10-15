Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with PARA A of Schedule III of said Regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e 17th December 2024 has appointed Mr. Murlee Manohar Jain (FCS:9598) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect

PVR Inox Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th October, 2024. Please find enclosed Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 for appointment of Independent Director.

PVR Inox Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024.

PVR INOX Limited has informed the exchange about the outcome of Board meeting with respect to change in Key Managerial Personnel.

Audited Results Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held today, 14th day of May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

