PVR Inox Ltd Board Meeting

1,086.05
(0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:59 PM

PVR Inox CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with PARA A of Schedule III of said Regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e 17th December 2024 has appointed Mr. Murlee Manohar Jain (FCS:9598) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect
Board Meeting15 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
PVR Inox Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of PVR INOX Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15th day of October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th October, 2024. Please find enclosed Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 for appointment of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
PVR Inox Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of PVR INOX Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 19th day of July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202430 May 2024
PVR INOX Limited has informed the exchange about the outcome of Board meeting with respect to change in Key Managerial Personnel.
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
Audited Results Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held today, 14th day of May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
PVR Inox Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of PVR INOX Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 31st January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on December 31 2023. Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Please find enclosed copies of newspaper publications dated 01.02.2024 with respect to Financial results for the 3rd quarter and nine-months ended on 31.12.2023 of the Company published in Business Standard & Loksatta Newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

PVR Inox: Related News

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

PVR Inox posts net loss of ₹11.80 Crore

15 Oct 2024|02:21 PM

The company's expenses in the September quarter were ₹1,678.6 Crore, down 6.8% from ₹1,802 Crore in Q2FY24.

