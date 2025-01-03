iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty LargeMidcap 250

Nifty LargeMd250 SHARE PRICE

15,941.34

(-67.7)negative-bottom arrow(-0.42%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

16,032.95

Prev. Close

16,009.05

Market Cap.

3,50,99,585.19

Div Yield

0.99

PE

30.03

PB

30.03

15,921.5

16,046.65

Performance

One Week (%)

1.74

One Month (%)

0.55

One Year (%)

19.84

YTD (%)

13.51

Nifty LargeMd250 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

7,437.55

7,280

1,80,519

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.95

529.2

510.55

15,29,806

3M India Ltd

30,623.95

31,349.9

30,525

3,514

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.55

1,237.6

1,197

30,38,886

Adani Power Ltd

520.45

532.25

518.05

29,54,097

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,381.75

3,420.95

3,375

16,264

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.7

553.7

546.05

21,42,439

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Asian Paints Ltd

2,335.95

2,348.95

2,322.15

13,54,820

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,701.1

1,720

1,692

15,63,472

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

11,607.95

11,996.7

11,525

57,648

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,407.25

7,500

7,359.25

15,05,827

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,494.7

1,513.8

1,470

2,35,112

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.06

236.77

229.66

1,08,92,514

Biocon Ltd

369.25

377

368

21,42,380

Canara Bank

101.45

103.14

101.16

1,92,66,079

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,299.7

1,322.7

1,296

41,273

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1,539

1,505.1

15,81,699

CRISIL Ltd

6,108.15

6,280

6,081.55

64,824

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Dabur India Ltd

524.9

529

514.05

38,13,848

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,807.85

1,831

1,800

2,22,622

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,048.3

6,248.9

6,030.15

4,27,221

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

DLF Ltd

828.05

839.85

824.15

21,24,806

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,025.2

4,165.9

3,820

92,83,718

Emami Ltd

614.45

618.35

602.05

3,80,979

Endurance Technologies Ltd

2,192.1

2,292

2,185

8,01,553

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,130.55

4,234.95

4,102

54,655

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

732.05

739.05

717.8

30,83,603

General Insurance Corporation of India

457.7

463.5

452.1

15,72,302

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,901.1

1,919.5

1,840.05

5,17,971

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.05

2,249.95

2,215.4

53,436

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,510

2,553.9

2,501.1

5,95,091

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.3

1,964.35

1,927.1

23,710

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.9

503.05

4,36,461

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.91

254.29

242.25

1,15,83,547

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,265.05

1,288

1,262.25

1,11,93,999

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,838.2

1,843.9

1,803.75

9,00,914

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Indian Bank

524.35

532.5

523.35

8,27,666

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,466.2

4,563.95

4,440

7,01,987

Indian Overseas Bank

53.1

54.4

52.35

1,07,82,942

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,735

1,750

1,715.8

4,99,008

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.31

60.95

59.37

2,73,47,628

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.3

804.5

791

8,59,724

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.55

234.29

220.61

3,57,28,341

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.7

156.8

152.84

2,03,03,832

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

J K Cements Ltd

4,726.55

4,756.6

4,697.4

65,878

Jindal Stainless Ltd

677.6

691

675.4

7,15,559

JSW Energy Ltd

634.4

646.9

631.7

23,40,745

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

330.55

334.45

325.7

18,67,767

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

759.1

774.8

752.6

30,52,195

KEI Industries Ltd

4,363.85

4,519.2

4,338.35

1,27,562

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.45

617.5

607

8,83,002

Life Insurance Corporation of India

908.4

917.9

902.35

8,88,092

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.15

275.45

32,93,798

Bank of Maharashtra

55.13

56.3

54.51

6,31,30,861

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Global Health Ltd

1,089.1

1,108.8

1,086.1

1,53,613

Metro Brands Ltd

1,268.2

1,308.75

1,262.25

70,067

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,109.8

1,130.35

1,105.15

2,86,374

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.08

161.78

159.15

1,42,78,695

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

149.53

152.74

148.69

14,42,725

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.47

60.24

58.92

1,37,84,136

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,237.25

2,275

2,228.15

16,61,048

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1,864.85

1,875

1,825.7

8,36,900

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

1,007.55

977

52,14,010

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.8

474.85

460.3

1,28,54,763

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

319.6

326.25

318.05

14,76,619

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.05

318

313.65

76,34,330

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,131.4

15,412.9

15,100

45,259

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,656.25

1,682

1,646.7

3,20,450

REC Ltd

538.05

544.7

519.85

1,45,62,464

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

432.1

439.5

430

25,36,413

Shree Cement Ltd

26,096.25

26,955

26,001

27,471

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591.1

607.3

587.55

15,20,698

Sundaram Finance Ltd

4,687.2

4,877.2

4,600

11,16,139

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1,071.55

1,091.7

1,057.1

92,981

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

Syngene International Ltd

856.85

878.9

851.4

3,34,054

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041.6

1,023.3

5,33,856

Tata Communications Ltd

1,736.55

1,759.65

1,731

1,32,643

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

941.9

926

18,31,767

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,647.55

6,759.8

6,607

2,27,201

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

6,890.3

6,944.85

6,842.65

42,226

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.6

761.45

2,47,63,176

Thermax Ltd

4,139.7

4,316.95

4,090

3,44,227

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,609.65

3,693.6

3,595

1,25,026

Timken India Ltd

3,001.05

3,046.25

2,989.05

65,771

Titan Company Ltd

3,451.65

3,481.95

3,377.95

16,28,594

United Breweries Ltd

2,128.1

2,147.55

2,116.8

1,49,472

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

11,861.65

11,713

2,37,647

Union Bank of India

124.06

126.85

122.24

1,76,09,110

United Spirits Ltd

1,682.45

1,700

1,666.45

6,47,115

Uno Minda Ltd

1,066.55

1,073.25

1,048

3,09,044

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.2

654

640.8

36,14,949

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.8

294

1,25,29,279

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.95

395.45

82,50,296

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Tata Technologies Ltd

896.6

912.5

895

6,25,188

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

1,729.85

1,681.35

24,47,246

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,937.55

2,962.7

2,855.15

4,68,247

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

GMR Airports Ltd

78.68

79.92

78.26

62,18,397

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,116.65

1,122

1,090.35

58,33,297

Godrej Industries Ltd

1,149.3

1,195.95

1,145.55

1,13,945

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

Linde India Ltd

6,329.2

6,450

6,220

88,505

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,441.25

1,460

1,325.65

31,51,264

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1,399.55

1,412.15

1,366.6

9,07,689

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,659.9

3,719.9

3,651.45

12,89,985

L&T Finance Ltd

143.44

144.22

141.65

48,66,672

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,733.4

5,780

5,700

2,85,415

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,795.5

4,879.8

4,761.65

1,18,012

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

ABB India Ltd

6,800.15

6,931.9

6,767

1,49,124

Abbott India Ltd

29,490.2

30,122.35

29,352.1

6,840

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.39

183.61

24,54,393

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

280.75

286.5

277.7

25,27,204

ACC Ltd

2,054.95

2,078

2,050.45

1,12,894

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

821.25

831

810

25,49,547

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.6

2,619

2,556.6

9,32,296

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.25

1,069.9

1,036

21,42,238

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.19

19.6

9,95,24,039

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

11,730.7

11,922.5

11,671

7,317

Zomato Ltd

272.85

285

271.5

4,82,13,406

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.8

997.4

971.7

8,48,225

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,082.8

43,732.55

42,430

5,732

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.09

193.76

189.74

1,65,84,339

Sun TV Network Ltd

687.4

701.95

685.2

1,65,363

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,615.15

4,817.95

4,576.5

3,40,151

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.25

1,619.8

1,580

4,10,133

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

785.8

795.4

783

7,19,778

Coromandel International Ltd

1,958.3

1,968.8

1,940.2

2,53,586

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,206

4,270.05

4,197

8,52,557

Havells India Ltd

1,700

1,721.2

1,690.3

4,82,126

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

792.9

757.4

69,52,814

NHPC Ltd

83.09

84.5

82.51

2,33,93,470

New India Assurance Company Ltd

204.66

209.3

204.1

8,26,072

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.55

728.7

698.05

15,02,025

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,447.7

1,451

1,424.9

11,07,199

State Bank of India

793.4

809.5

792.15

1,33,35,302

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.9

3,461.05

25,034

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,048.35

3,098

3,036.15

7,30,363

Siemens Ltd

6,609.7

6,740

6,596.35

2,96,272

SJVN Ltd

109.09

111.79

108.9

73,65,168

SKF India Ltd

4,520.55

4,571.5

4,481

16,508

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

482.95

491.2

482.1

4,37,296

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

957.85

962.1

939.3

17,01,683

Jio Financial Services Ltd

307.45

310.9

304.25

2,52,68,056

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,838.65

1,853

1,817.1

42,76,644

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

K P R Mill Ltd

1,023.25

1,037.8

1,014.3

2,36,248

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.65

1,378.15

1,347.2

15,73,347

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

5,385.7

5,270.75

8,36,662

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

673.6

677.3

662.85

12,52,465

IDBI Bank Ltd

77.52

78.58

76.75

54,95,857

Vodafone Idea Ltd

8.27

8.4

8.12

46,38,93,706

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.08

65.84

64.2

2,07,99,194

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,452.7

2,527.35

2,445

6,53,746

Delhivery Ltd

341.8

352.15

341.05

11,81,173

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,320.25

1,330.6

1,270.55

45,75,107

NLC India Ltd

243.05

246.17

241.07

9,74,730

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.84

169.79

165.32

70,31,554

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,255.2

2,293.6

2,245

3,13,241

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,371.9

3,409

3,339

4,29,505

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

431.6

423.5

17,85,844

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

973.35

1,008.2

970.05

4,38,224

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.85

3,465

3,378.5

1,85,167

Torrent Power Ltd

1,513.45

1,540.25

1,508

2,99,736

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

7,493.05

7,280.1

9,40,061

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,482.95

2,514

2,467.5

7,66,521

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

758.25

770.9

754

4,53,361

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,025.5

9,085

8,880

4,02,042

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.2

1,795.25

1,746.3

1,22,10,130

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623

624.05

615.65

29,56,664

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

IndusInd Bank Ltd

997.9

1,025.4

990.65

58,95,486

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Adani Total Gas Ltd

727.65

750.8

725

7,98,893

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

573.55

585

568.3

24,03,117

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Adani Wilmar Ltd

328.6

332.25

326.4

10,80,696

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.9

1,093.5

1,079.8

73,56,952

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,873.75

2,991.95

2,857.15

1,41,790

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,502.65

5,610

5,486.05

63,705

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,684

14,735.85

14,560.1

3,851

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,574.4

1,622

1,566.5

2,71,530

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,932.35

2,959.6

2,909.1

5,61,902

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Punjab National Bank

106.4

107.25

105.22

3,46,64,723

Bosch Ltd

34,253.55

34,919.25

34,180

18,369

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.68

161.4

157.32

1,21,17,550

Bank of Baroda

241.64

245.1

240.8

1,13,03,985

Bank of India

104.72

107.15

104.05

1,28,49,494

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5,627.3

5,648.5

5,588

6,897

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.65

1,170.5

1,128.7

4,06,827

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Berger Paints India Ltd

457.85

461

456

4,97,990

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

