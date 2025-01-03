₹31,697.59
(-368.1)(-1.14%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹32,080.5
Prev. Close
₹32,065.7
Market Cap.
₹1,17,18,234.33
Div Yield
1.16
PE
22.02
PB
22.02
₹31,654.55
₹32,082.9
Performance
One Week (%)
1.19
One Month (%)
-0.2
One Year (%)
16.45
YTD (%)
14.31
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.45
310.9
304.25
2,52,68,056
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
624.05
615.65
29,56,664
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,025.2
4,165.9
3,820
92,83,718
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.25
1,069.9
1,036
21,42,238
