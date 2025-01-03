iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Alpha 50

Nifty Alpha 50 SHARE PRICE

57,044.6

(-232.34)negative-bottom arrow(-0.4%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

57,413.14

Prev. Close

57,276.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0.62

PE

43.12

PB

43.12

56,969.3

57,660.64

Performance

One Week (%)

1.55

One Month (%)

0.82

One Year (%)

35.3

YTD (%)

18.35

Nifty Alpha 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,384.75

2,494

2,369.05

1,23,317

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

ABB India Ltd

6,800.15

6,931.9

6,767

1,49,124

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

7,493.05

7,280.1

9,40,061

Siemens Ltd

6,609.7

6,740

6,596.35

2,96,272

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Apar Industries Ltd

10,950.7

11,160

10,491.2

2,69,115

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,189.9

1,214.5

1,186.05

4,45,716

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

591.6

606.6

587

17,98,033

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

KEI Industries Ltd

4,363.85

4,519.2

4,338.35

1,27,562

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.25

1,619.8

1,580

4,10,133

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,574.4

1,622

1,566.5

2,71,530

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,206

4,270.05

4,197

8,52,557

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.91

254.29

242.25

1,15,83,547

NHPC Ltd

83.09

84.5

82.51

2,33,93,470

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.7

156.8

152.84

2,03,03,832

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.52

94.57

92.31

63,17,583

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,656.25

1,682

1,646.7

3,20,450

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.55

234.29

220.61

3,57,28,341

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.65

1,170.5

1,128.7

4,06,827

Torrent Power Ltd

1,513.45

1,540.25

1,508

2,99,736

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,805.35

1,828.5

1,800.05

19,31,395

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.1

1,645.85

1,616.55

2,96,780

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.8

997.4

971.7

8,48,225

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.2

654

640.8

36,14,949

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,160.85

6,413.4

6,140

2,80,929

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

432.1

439.5

430

25,36,413

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

971.2

999.95

968.35

10,69,977

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

792.9

757.4

69,52,814

Inox Wind Ltd

184.81

191.4

184.02

34,61,729

Zomato Ltd

272.85

285

271.5

4,82,13,406

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,472.2

1,519.8

1,467.5

6,58,477

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.8

254.05

26,39,683

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,544.7

7,633.35

7,483.35

2,90,822

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

