₹57,044.6
(-232.34)(-0.4%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹57,413.14
Prev. Close
₹57,276.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.62
PE
43.12
PB
43.12
₹56,969.3
₹57,660.64
Performance
One Week (%)
1.55
One Month (%)
0.82
One Year (%)
35.3
YTD (%)
18.35
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,384.75
2,494
2,369.05
1,23,317
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Apar Industries Ltd
10,950.7
11,160
10,491.2
2,69,115
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,189.9
1,214.5
1,186.05
4,45,716
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
591.6
606.6
587
17,98,033
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
KEI Industries Ltd
4,363.85
4,519.2
4,338.35
1,27,562
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.25
1,619.8
1,580
4,10,133
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,574.4
1,622
1,566.5
2,71,530
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.52
94.57
92.31
63,17,583
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,656.25
1,682
1,646.7
3,20,450
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.55
234.29
220.61
3,57,28,341
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,805.35
1,828.5
1,800.05
19,31,395
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
654
640.8
36,14,949
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,160.85
6,413.4
6,140
2,80,929
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
439.5
430
25,36,413
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
971.2
999.95
968.35
10,69,977
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
Inox Wind Ltd
184.81
191.4
184.02
34,61,729
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,472.2
1,519.8
1,467.5
6,58,477
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.8
254.05
26,39,683
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,544.7
7,633.35
7,483.35
2,90,822
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
