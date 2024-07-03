iifl-logo-icon 1
Redington Ltd Share Price

196.99
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:57 PM

  • Open201.5
  • Day's High202.97
  • 52 Wk High237.55
  • Prev. Close201.66
  • Day's Low195.1
  • 52 Wk Low 158.61
  • Turnover (lac)2,194.33
  • P/E14.49
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value56.26
  • EPS13.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,400.17
  • Div. Yield3.07
No Records Found

Redington Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

201.5

Prev. Close

201.66

Turnover(Lac.)

2,194.33

Day's High

202.97

Day's Low

195.1

52 Week's High

237.55

52 Week's Low

158.61

Book Value

56.26

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,400.17

P/E

14.49

EPS

13.92

Divi. Yield

3.07

Redington Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.2

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

Redington Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Redington Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 76.15%

Institutions: 76.15%

Non-Institutions: 23.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Redington Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

156.35

156.31

156.29

77.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,467.91

2,950.12

2,392.53

1,989.89

Net Worth

3,624.26

3,106.43

2,548.82

2,067.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27,018.94

22,720.67

18,632.57

15,262.58

yoy growth (%)

18.91

21.94

22.08

-3.14

Raw materials

-25,893.85

-21,862.9

-17,873.75

-14,480.94

As % of sales

95.83

96.22

95.92

94.87

Employee costs

-172.3

-152.18

-144.19

-131.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,104.4

467.71

625.8

271.32

Depreciation

-30.15

-27.83

-26.22

-13.53

Tax paid

-169.33

-204.39

-136.2

-87.41

Working capital

391.01

-857.52

375.9

112.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.91

21.94

22.08

-3.14

Op profit growth

40.11

21.91

13.24

-5.91

EBIT growth

117.89

-30.17

97.36

-6.04

Net profit growth

255.09

-46.21

166.2

-11.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

89,345.71

79,376.78

62,644.01

56,945.86

51,465.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89,345.71

79,376.78

62,644.01

56,945.86

51,465.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

263.84

141.93

87.56

95.73

48.61

Redington Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Redington Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

J Ramachandran

Non Executive Director

Tu Shu Chyuan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Muthukumarasamy

Independent Director

B Ramaratnam

Independent Director

Chen, Yi-Ju

Independent Director

Anita P Belani

Whole Time Director

S V Krishnan

Independent Director

Sudip Nandy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Redington Ltd

Summary

An integrated supply chain solution provider, Redington India Limited was incorporated on 2nd May 1961. Being the second largest distributor of IT products in India, the company and through all its subsidiaries distributes products from over 220 leading manufacturers, services over 39,500 channel partners in India. It is engaged in distribution of Information Technology, mobility and other technology products besides supply chain solutions. The company successfully transformed itself from a pure IT products distribution firm with traditional cash and carry model to a leading integrated supply chain solution provider that includes non IT products and involves the management of inventory of greater than 45,000 SKUs (stocking units). It provides logistics, supply chain management and other support services in India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asian countries.The Company commenced its operations in the year 1993 by distributing information technology products. From then on the company has continuously expanded its operations across India covering a broad range of IT and Telecom Products. During the year 1994, commenced service operations for IT products, distribution of Epson and Tripplite IT products, and distribution of Samsung monitors, also commenced its operations in Northern India. A year after, in the year 1995, Redington had started its operations in Eastern India, also in the same year the company had commenced distribution of Compaq and Philips products. The
Company FAQs

What is the Redington Ltd share price today?

The Redington Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Redington Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Redington Ltd is ₹15400.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Redington Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Redington Ltd is 14.49 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Redington Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Redington Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Redington Ltd is ₹158.61 and ₹237.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Redington Ltd?

Redington Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.09%, 3 Years at 11.16%, 1 Year at 14.84%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 10.58% and 1 Month at -1.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Redington Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Redington Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 76.16 %
Public - 23.84 %

