An integrated supply chain solution provider, Redington India Limited was incorporated on 2nd May 1961. Being the second largest distributor of IT products in India, the company and through all its subsidiaries distributes products from over 220 leading manufacturers, services over 39,500 channel partners in India. It is engaged in distribution of Information Technology, mobility and other technology products besides supply chain solutions. The company successfully transformed itself from a pure IT products distribution firm with traditional cash and carry model to a leading integrated supply chain solution provider that includes non IT products and involves the management of inventory of greater than 45,000 SKUs (stocking units). It provides logistics, supply chain management and other support services in India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asian countries.The Company commenced its operations in the year 1993 by distributing information technology products. From then on the company has continuously expanded its operations across India covering a broad range of IT and Telecom Products. During the year 1994, commenced service operations for IT products, distribution of Epson and Tripplite IT products, and distribution of Samsung monitors, also commenced its operations in Northern India. A year after, in the year 1995, Redington had started its operations in Eastern India, also in the same year the company had commenced distribution of Compaq and Philips products. The

