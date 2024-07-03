SectorTrading
Open₹201.5
Prev. Close₹201.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,194.33
Day's High₹202.97
Day's Low₹195.1
52 Week's High₹237.55
52 Week's Low₹158.61
Book Value₹56.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,400.17
P/E14.49
EPS13.92
Divi. Yield3.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.35
156.31
156.29
77.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,467.91
2,950.12
2,392.53
1,989.89
Net Worth
3,624.26
3,106.43
2,548.82
2,067.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27,018.94
22,720.67
18,632.57
15,262.58
yoy growth (%)
18.91
21.94
22.08
-3.14
Raw materials
-25,893.85
-21,862.9
-17,873.75
-14,480.94
As % of sales
95.83
96.22
95.92
94.87
Employee costs
-172.3
-152.18
-144.19
-131.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,104.4
467.71
625.8
271.32
Depreciation
-30.15
-27.83
-26.22
-13.53
Tax paid
-169.33
-204.39
-136.2
-87.41
Working capital
391.01
-857.52
375.9
112.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.91
21.94
22.08
-3.14
Op profit growth
40.11
21.91
13.24
-5.91
EBIT growth
117.89
-30.17
97.36
-6.04
Net profit growth
255.09
-46.21
166.2
-11.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
89,345.71
79,376.78
62,644.01
56,945.86
51,465.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89,345.71
79,376.78
62,644.01
56,945.86
51,465.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
263.84
141.93
87.56
95.73
48.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
J Ramachandran
Non Executive Director
Tu Shu Chyuan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Muthukumarasamy
Independent Director
B Ramaratnam
Independent Director
Chen, Yi-Ju
Independent Director
Anita P Belani
Whole Time Director
S V Krishnan
Independent Director
Sudip Nandy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Redington Ltd
Summary
An integrated supply chain solution provider, Redington India Limited was incorporated on 2nd May 1961. Being the second largest distributor of IT products in India, the company and through all its subsidiaries distributes products from over 220 leading manufacturers, services over 39,500 channel partners in India. It is engaged in distribution of Information Technology, mobility and other technology products besides supply chain solutions. The company successfully transformed itself from a pure IT products distribution firm with traditional cash and carry model to a leading integrated supply chain solution provider that includes non IT products and involves the management of inventory of greater than 45,000 SKUs (stocking units). It provides logistics, supply chain management and other support services in India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asian countries.The Company commenced its operations in the year 1993 by distributing information technology products. From then on the company has continuously expanded its operations across India covering a broad range of IT and Telecom Products. During the year 1994, commenced service operations for IT products, distribution of Epson and Tripplite IT products, and distribution of Samsung monitors, also commenced its operations in Northern India. A year after, in the year 1995, Redington had started its operations in Eastern India, also in the same year the company had commenced distribution of Compaq and Philips products. The
The Redington Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Redington Ltd is ₹15400.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Redington Ltd is 14.49 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Redington Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Redington Ltd is ₹158.61 and ₹237.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Redington Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.09%, 3 Years at 11.16%, 1 Year at 14.84%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 10.58% and 1 Month at -1.69%.
