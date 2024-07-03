Redington Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
66,912.3
57,528.19
45,342.25
41,441.92
38,798.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66,912.3
57,528.19
45,342.25
41,441.92
38,798.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
184.52
95.55
64.88
69.3
38.01
Total Income
67,096.82
57,623.74
45,407.13
41,511.22
38,836.52
Total Expenditure
65,494.39
55,952.54
44,041.11
40,529.98
38,020.58
PBIDT
1,602.43
1,671.2
1,366.02
981.24
815.94
Interest
278.88
179.77
82.51
125.94
172.06
PBDT
1,323.55
1,491.43
1,283.51
855.3
643.88
Depreciation
129.44
112.65
104.69
111.99
117.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
279.07
292.47
221.01
272
110.18
Deferred Tax
0.32
-24.69
-1.49
-14.41
8.85
Reported Profit After Tax
914.72
1,111
959.3
485.72
407.22
Minority Interest After NP
21.69
28.54
27.36
29.31
11.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
893.03
1,082.46
931.94
456.41
396.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-4.02
-0.84
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
893.03
1,082.46
931.94
460.43
396.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.42
13.85
11.94
5.87
10.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
156.34
156.31
156.28
77.82
77.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.39
2.9
3.01
2.36
2.1
PBDTM(%)
1.97
2.59
2.83
2.06
1.65
PATM(%)
1.36
1.93
2.11
1.17
1.04
