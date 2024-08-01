Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27,018.94
22,720.67
18,632.57
15,262.58
yoy growth (%)
18.91
21.94
22.08
-3.14
Raw materials
-25,893.85
-21,862.9
-17,873.75
-14,480.94
As % of sales
95.83
96.22
95.92
94.87
Employee costs
-172.3
-152.18
-144.19
-131.95
As % of sales
0.63
0.66
0.77
0.86
Other costs
-298.57
-238.68
-231.64
-311.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.1
1.05
1.24
2.04
Operating profit
654.22
466.9
382.99
338.18
OPM
2.42
2.05
2.05
2.21
Depreciation
-30.15
-27.83
-26.22
-13.53
Interest expense
-7.2
-42.43
-104.81
-98.86
Other income
487.53
71.07
373.84
45.53
Profit before tax
1,104.4
467.71
625.8
271.32
Taxes
-169.33
-204.39
-136.2
-87.41
Tax rate
-15.33
-43.69
-21.76
-32.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
935.07
263.32
489.6
183.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
935.07
263.33
489.6
183.92
yoy growth (%)
255.09
-46.21
166.2
-11.72
NPM
3.46
1.15
2.62
1.2
