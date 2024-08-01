iifl-logo-icon 1
Redington Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205.39
(5.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27,018.94

22,720.67

18,632.57

15,262.58

yoy growth (%)

18.91

21.94

22.08

-3.14

Raw materials

-25,893.85

-21,862.9

-17,873.75

-14,480.94

As % of sales

95.83

96.22

95.92

94.87

Employee costs

-172.3

-152.18

-144.19

-131.95

As % of sales

0.63

0.66

0.77

0.86

Other costs

-298.57

-238.68

-231.64

-311.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.1

1.05

1.24

2.04

Operating profit

654.22

466.9

382.99

338.18

OPM

2.42

2.05

2.05

2.21

Depreciation

-30.15

-27.83

-26.22

-13.53

Interest expense

-7.2

-42.43

-104.81

-98.86

Other income

487.53

71.07

373.84

45.53

Profit before tax

1,104.4

467.71

625.8

271.32

Taxes

-169.33

-204.39

-136.2

-87.41

Tax rate

-15.33

-43.69

-21.76

-32.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

935.07

263.32

489.6

183.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

935.07

263.33

489.6

183.92

yoy growth (%)

255.09

-46.21

166.2

-11.72

NPM

3.46

1.15

2.62

1.2

