Redington Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
46,177.89
45,938.38
43,407.33
43,522.9
35,853.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46,177.89
45,938.38
43,407.33
43,522.9
35,853.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
109.62
123.88
139.96
86.71
55.22
Total Income
46,287.51
46,062.26
43,547.29
43,609.61
35,909.1
Total Expenditure
45,348.52
44,961.79
42,506.7
42,398.33
34,859.65
PBIDT
938.99
1,100.47
1,040.59
1,211.28
1,049.45
Interest
164.7
191.04
194.27
180.54
91.32
PBDT
774.29
909.43
846.32
1,030.74
958.13
Depreciation
100.5
94.99
86.11
81.8
73.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
206.83
190.15
192.81
234.51
174.24
Deferred Tax
-32.96
-47.46
0.54
-6.71
-7.96
Reported Profit After Tax
499.92
671.75
566.86
721.14
718.25
Minority Interest After NP
-38.99
5.38
14.61
31.34
15.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
538.91
666.37
552.25
689.8
702.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
538.91
666.37
552.25
689.8
702.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.89
8.52
7.07
8.83
8.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
156.35
156.35
156.34
156.31
156.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.03
2.39
2.39
2.78
2.92
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.08
1.46
1.3
1.65
2
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.