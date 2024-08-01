iifl-logo-icon 1
Redington Ltd Key Ratios

221.01
(5.66%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:59:57 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10

10.64

18.42

5.7

Op profit growth

33.37

31.34

25.27

-1.01

EBIT growth

34.62

40.92

14.7

-1.59

Net profit growth

68.79

47.17

6.96

3.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.86

2.35

1.98

1.87

EBIT margin

2.77

2.26

1.77

1.83

Net profit margin

2.04

1.33

1

1.1

RoCE

26.97

19.25

14.29

15.39

RoNW

5.96

4.09

3.28

3.6

RoA

4.96

2.82

2

2.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.83

20.26

13.72

12.11

Dividend per share

6.6

11.6

4.3

2.4

Cash EPS

14.57

15.67

9.24

10.61

Book value per share

74.02

126.88

110.74

88.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.61

4.7

2.48

6.05

P/CEPS

9.94

6.08

3.67

6.9

P/B

1.95

0.75

0.3

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

4.52

3.16

2.84

7.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

68.5

19.94

Tax payout

-18.95

-29.93

-22.72

-23.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.08

44.33

46.36

46.73

Inventory days

21.22

21.07

24.04

27.21

Creditor days

-52.5

-44.55

-39.94

-39.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.03

-8.25

-4.18

-4.75

Net debt / equity

-0.48

-0.58

0.09

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

-1.57

-2.13

0.38

1.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.95

-94.47

-94.52

-94.47

Employee costs

-1.41

-1.46

-1.52

-1.5

Other costs

-1.77

-1.7

-1.96

-2.14

