|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10
10.64
18.42
5.7
Op profit growth
33.37
31.34
25.27
-1.01
EBIT growth
34.62
40.92
14.7
-1.59
Net profit growth
68.79
47.17
6.96
3.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.86
2.35
1.98
1.87
EBIT margin
2.77
2.26
1.77
1.83
Net profit margin
2.04
1.33
1
1.1
RoCE
26.97
19.25
14.29
15.39
RoNW
5.96
4.09
3.28
3.6
RoA
4.96
2.82
2
2.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.83
20.26
13.72
12.11
Dividend per share
6.6
11.6
4.3
2.4
Cash EPS
14.57
15.67
9.24
10.61
Book value per share
74.02
126.88
110.74
88.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.61
4.7
2.48
6.05
P/CEPS
9.94
6.08
3.67
6.9
P/B
1.95
0.75
0.3
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
4.52
3.16
2.84
7.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
68.5
19.94
Tax payout
-18.95
-29.93
-22.72
-23.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.08
44.33
46.36
46.73
Inventory days
21.22
21.07
24.04
27.21
Creditor days
-52.5
-44.55
-39.94
-39.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.03
-8.25
-4.18
-4.75
Net debt / equity
-0.48
-0.58
0.09
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
-1.57
-2.13
0.38
1.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.95
-94.47
-94.52
-94.47
Employee costs
-1.41
-1.46
-1.52
-1.5
Other costs
-1.77
-1.7
-1.96
-2.14
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
