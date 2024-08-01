Redington Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.35
156.31
156.29
77.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,467.91
2,950.12
2,392.53
1,989.89
Net Worth
3,624.26
3,106.43
2,548.82
2,067.73
Minority Interest
Debt
1,602.91
1,652.16
21.19
22.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.04
4.29
0.57
0.08
Total Liabilities
5,230.21
4,762.88
2,570.58
2,090.3
Fixed Assets
182.71
181.53
191.11
120.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
750.48
750.48
667.98
639.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.81
26
23.85
16.17
Networking Capital
4,128.01
3,614.55
811.62
1,010.01
Inventories
2,497.76
2,522.04
1,851.27
1,060.68
Inventory Days
25
17.03
Sundry Debtors
6,657.21
5,589.89
3,860.66
2,813.8
Debtor Days
52.15
45.2
Other Current Assets
519.31
520.07
396.83
306.79
Sundry Creditors
-5,160.94
-4,522.35
-4,907.17
-2,745.89
Creditor Days
66.29
44.11
Other Current Liabilities
-385.33
-495.1
-389.97
-425.37
Cash
139.2
190.32
876.02
303.66
Total Assets
5,230.21
4,762.88
2,570.58
2,090.3
