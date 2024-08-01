Redington Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,104.4
467.71
625.8
271.32
Depreciation
-30.15
-27.83
-26.22
-13.53
Tax paid
-169.33
-204.39
-136.2
-87.41
Working capital
391.01
-857.52
375.9
112.61
Other operating items
Operating
1,295.93
-622.02
839.27
283
Capital expenditure
0.38
-2.39
62.73
6.95
Free cash flow
1,296.32
-624.42
902
289.95
Equity raised
3,525.8
3,450.55
3,008.89
3,051.34
Investing
28
-4.68
39.61
2.33
Financing
43.68
-125.6
1,007.76
672.62
Dividends paid
0
0
167.3
96.04
Net in cash
4,893.8
2,695.84
5,125.57
4,112.29
