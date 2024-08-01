iifl-logo-icon 1
Redington Ltd Cash Flow Statement

195.27
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Redington Ltd

Redington FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,104.4

467.71

625.8

271.32

Depreciation

-30.15

-27.83

-26.22

-13.53

Tax paid

-169.33

-204.39

-136.2

-87.41

Working capital

391.01

-857.52

375.9

112.61

Other operating items

Operating

1,295.93

-622.02

839.27

283

Capital expenditure

0.38

-2.39

62.73

6.95

Free cash flow

1,296.32

-624.42

902

289.95

Equity raised

3,525.8

3,450.55

3,008.89

3,051.34

Investing

28

-4.68

39.61

2.33

Financing

43.68

-125.6

1,007.76

672.62

Dividends paid

0

0

167.3

96.04

Net in cash

4,893.8

2,695.84

5,125.57

4,112.29

