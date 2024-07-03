Redington Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
24,895.56
21,282.33
22,433.41
23,504.97
22,220.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24,895.56
21,282.33
22,433.41
23,504.97
22,220.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.66
52.96
79.32
44.56
76.44
Total Income
24,952.22
21,335.29
22,512.73
23,549.53
22,296.59
Total Expenditure
24,437.33
20,911.19
21,974.1
22,987.67
21,738.72
PBIDT
514.89
424.1
538.63
561.86
557.87
Interest
84.07
80.63
106.43
84.61
105.81
PBDT
430.82
343.47
432.2
477.25
452.06
Depreciation
49.49
51.01
51.66
43.33
43.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
115.56
91.27
103.89
86.26
108.79
Deferred Tax
-17.11
-15.85
-47.24
-0.22
-12.1
Reported Profit After Tax
282.88
217.04
323.89
347.88
311.64
Minority Interest After NP
-9.99
-29
-1.7
7.1
8.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
292.87
246.04
325.59
340.78
303.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
292.87
246.04
325.59
340.78
303.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.75
3.15
4.16
4.36
3.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
156.35
156.35
156.35
156.34
156.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.06
1.99
2.4
2.39
2.51
PBDTM(%)
1.73
1.61
1.92
2.03
2.03
PATM(%)
1.13
1.01
1.44
1.48
1.4
